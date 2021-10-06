World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Violence, Aid Access Continues To Obstruct Humanitarian Effort In DR Congo

Wednesday, 6 October 2021, 7:22 pm
Press Release: UN News

Violence and access constraints in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) continue to hamper humanitarian operations in a context where one in three people need assistance, the senior UN official in the country told the Security Council on Tuesday.

For Bintou Keita, the Secretary-General’s Special Representative and head of the UN Stabilization Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO), food insecurity and cyclical epidemics are major concerns.

Attacks on schools and hospitals have also exacerbated humanitarian challenges in several parts of the east, particularly Ituri.

With over 5 million internally displaced people, the country has the highest number of internally displaced people on the African continent. More than 26 million Congolese also suffer from food insecurity, about 29 percent of the population.

Addressing the Council Members, Ms. Keita urged them to increase their contributions to the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan, that asks for $1.98 billion. To date, just over a quarter of the plan is funded.

Bintou Keita, the Secretary-General’s Special Representative and head of the UN Stabilization Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO), briefs the Security Council in 2019, by UN Photo/Loey Felipe

Two challenges

The Special Representative highlighted two main challenges: the security and protection of civilians in the east, and the process of democratic consolidation in DRC.

On the security front, she informed that, since the declaration of a state of siege by the Government, in the provinces of North Kivu and Ituri, MONUSCO has redoubled its efforts to support the Congolese authorities.

Ms. Keita warned, though, that “much remains to be done, including to ensure that the human rights of the population are systematically respected in the fight against armed groups.”

For her, the promulgation on July 5 of the Ordinance on the Programme for Disarmament, Demobilization, Community Recovery and Stabilization, represents “a great opportunity.”

She informed that joint military operations against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), had dismantled several of the rebel group's strongholds, but human rights violations perpetrated by state and non-State actors “remain worrying.”

According to her, between June and August, 367 people were victims of arbitrary and extrajudicial executions. About 203 people, mostly women and children, suffered sexual violence.

She also informed that in some regions, particularly in South Kivu, inter-community conflicts are fuelled by hate speech.

“These populist and belligerent speeches are a danger to the stability of the country and should be the subject of exemplary judicial sanctions”, she argued.

Democratic consolidation

On democratic consolidation, she said the formation of a new Government in April “has provided an opportunity to advance on critical reforms.”

For now, the focus is the 2023 elections. Pointing to a “context of political suspicions”, Ms. Keita reiterated the need for “an inclusive and peaceful electoral process founded on dialogue, trust, and transparency.”

She pointed to the renewal of MONUSCO’s mandate, saying that a joint transition plan has been developed and constitutes “a roadmap that can help guide the work of the Mission in the coming years and prepare the ground for its orderly and responsible withdrawal.”

She concluded asking the Council to continue providing its full backing to MONUSCO, by endorsing the joint transition plan, providing financial resources, and having an active role in making it a reality.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Gordon Campbell: On The Civil War (and Looming Famine) In Ethiopia
When the United Nations wheels out its toughest language – Yemen in 2017 was /is“the world’s worst humanitarian catastrophe” and (this week) the crisis in Ethiopia “ is a stain on our conscience” this is code. Yes, the United Nations is saying that things are really, really bad in those places...More>>

Henley and Partners: Passport Power Ranking Records Widest Ever Gap In Travel Freedom

The latest results and research from the Henley Passport Index show how proliferating barriers to entry over the past 18 months of the pandemic have resulted in the widest global mobility gap in its 16-year history...
More>>

Libya: Evidence Crimes Against Humanity And War Crimes Committed Since 2016, UN Report Finds

There are reasonable grounds to believe that war crimes have been committed in Libya, while violence perpetrated in prisons and against migrants there may amount to crimes against humanity... More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs


COP26: 7 Climate Action Highlights To Remember

A September to remember, a pivotal month for climate action commitments. From the United Nations General Assembly week to the final pre-COP meeting, last month was an important time to build momentum... More>>


UN: Global Leaders Set To Act To Increase Energy Access While Reducing Emissions At First UN Energy Summit In 40 Years

Significant new commitments for financing clean energy, increasing renewables and improving access to electricity are expected to be announced on 24 September at the UN High-level Dialogue on Energy... More>>

UN: More Than 130 Countries Expected To Announce National Commitments At UN Food Systems Summit
The Heads of State and Government from more than 90 countries are expected to announce their commitments to transform food systems to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals at the historic UN Food Systems Summit next week... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 