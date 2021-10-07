World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

French Senate Recognises Myanmar National Unity Government

Thursday, 7 October 2021, 7:15 am
Press Release: ITUC

The ITUC has welcomed the pioneering decision by the French Senate to recognise the National Unity Government (NUG) as the official government of Myanmar.

The Senate, the upper house of the French parliament, adopted the resolution unanimously.

ITUC General Secretary Sharan Burrow said: “Well done to the French Senate for setting this precedent. We call on all governments to follow this example and recognise, without delay, the NUG as the official and legitimate government of Myanmar.

“The writing is on the wall for the military junta. They’ve already been shunned by the UN General Assembly, the ILO International Labour Conference, the UN Food and Agricultural Organisation and the World Health Organization. They all refused to accept the junta’s credentials.

“It’s time for the regime to return power to legitimate, elected leaders and restore democracy in Myanmar.”

To support the workers and families in Myanmar who have lost their livelihoods due to strikes or other protest actions the ITUC has established a solidarity fund. Please show your solidarity and donate through the ITUC Myanmar strike fund here and promote it on your social networks.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ITUC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Gordon Campbell: On The Civil War (and Looming Famine) In Ethiopia
When the United Nations wheels out its toughest language – Yemen in 2017 was /is“the world’s worst humanitarian catastrophe” and (this week) the crisis in Ethiopia “ is a stain on our conscience” this is code. Yes, the United Nations is saying that things are really, really bad in those places...More>>

Henley and Partners: Passport Power Ranking Records Widest Ever Gap In Travel Freedom

The latest results and research from the Henley Passport Index show how proliferating barriers to entry over the past 18 months of the pandemic have resulted in the widest global mobility gap in its 16-year history...
More>>

Libya: Evidence Crimes Against Humanity And War Crimes Committed Since 2016, UN Report Finds

There are reasonable grounds to believe that war crimes have been committed in Libya, while violence perpetrated in prisons and against migrants there may amount to crimes against humanity... More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs


COP26: 7 Climate Action Highlights To Remember

A September to remember, a pivotal month for climate action commitments. From the United Nations General Assembly week to the final pre-COP meeting, last month was an important time to build momentum... More>>


UN: Global Leaders Set To Act To Increase Energy Access While Reducing Emissions At First UN Energy Summit In 40 Years

Significant new commitments for financing clean energy, increasing renewables and improving access to electricity are expected to be announced on 24 September at the UN High-level Dialogue on Energy... More>>

UN: More Than 130 Countries Expected To Announce National Commitments At UN Food Systems Summit
The Heads of State and Government from more than 90 countries are expected to announce their commitments to transform food systems to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals at the historic UN Food Systems Summit next week... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 