French Senate Recognises Myanmar National Unity Government

The ITUC has welcomed the pioneering decision by the French Senate to recognise the National Unity Government (NUG) as the official government of Myanmar.

The Senate, the upper house of the French parliament, adopted the resolution unanimously.

ITUC General Secretary Sharan Burrow said: “Well done to the French Senate for setting this precedent. We call on all governments to follow this example and recognise, without delay, the NUG as the official and legitimate government of Myanmar.

“The writing is on the wall for the military junta. They’ve already been shunned by the UN General Assembly, the ILO International Labour Conference, the UN Food and Agricultural Organisation and the World Health Organization. They all refused to accept the junta’s credentials.

“It’s time for the regime to return power to legitimate, elected leaders and restore democracy in Myanmar.”

To support the workers and families in Myanmar who have lost their livelihoods due to strikes or other protest actions the ITUC has established a solidarity fund. Please show your solidarity and donate through the ITUC Myanmar strike fund here and promote it on your social networks.

