World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Fiji Will Reopen To International Travelers From December

Sunday, 10 October 2021, 8:40 pm
Press Release: Tourism Fiji

We can’t wait to welcome you back to the place where happiness finds you

The picturesque paradise of Fiji, known for its incredible scenery and warm, welcoming people today recognises Fiji Day and 51 years of the island nation’s independence. On this monumental day, the country has announced that after nearly two years of being closed, its borders will once again be opened to international visitors from December 1, 2021.

The country which ready to safely welcome travellers back thanks to a very successful vaccination roll out, seeing 80% of its eligible population fully vaccinated, will have some travel requirements in place to provide a level of assurance to both their visitors and its locals.

Fiji’s Prime Minister, Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama said in his statement; “to our friends in Australia and New Zealand and to the residents of other countries we're preparing to welcome, our message is simple: Fiji is ready to welcome you back to our shores. We are entirely confident in our ability to manage the risk associated with quarantine-free travel. Our planes are prepared. Our airports are adapted. I've seen their protocols first-hand.”

Travellers to Fiji must be fully vaccinated (children under 18-years-old can travel with a vaccinated adult) from a Travel Partner country, which New Zealand is considered, as well those aged 12-years and over providing a negative PCR test taken 72-hours prior to departure. Once they arrive on Fiji’s shores, these travellers can holiday in designated travel-safe areas, where they can enjoy the best of Fiji knowing that everyone they interact with will be fully vaccinated. For more information on country-specific travel requirements, please visit www.fiji.travel/covid-19.

“We are ecstatic that Fiji will open its borders to international visitors by the end of the year,” says Tourism Fiji’s CEO Brent Hill. “This is the moment we have been planning for nearly two years and I can assure the world that Fiji is safe and ready to welcome you back. Our 333 islands are just as beautiful – if not more beautiful – than ever and the locals just as warm and friendly. Fiji delivers the holiday the world needs and deserves right now, and we can finally offer that again starting December.”

While Kiwis may not be able to get to the shores of Fiji just yet due to NZ government restrictions, they can be confident that the health and safety of its visitors and people remain Fiji’s number one priority. Fiji will reopen as one of the world’s safest tourism destinations with nearly every hotel and tour operator in Fiji being Care Fiji Commitment certified and Fiji Airways having achieved the highest possible COVID-19 Safety Rating.

Travellers can book and travel in confidence with the country’s Care Fiji Commitment, a World Health Organisation approved standard of best practice health and safety measures for travel in a post-COVID world. Every person you interact with on your travels, be it resorts, transportation or experiences, will be fully vaccinated and every tourism business will have a dedicated Wellness Ambassador responsible for keeping everybody safe.

Minister for Tourism, Hon. Faiyaz Koya said it’s been almost two years since they’ve welcomed international visitors. “In these two years, we’ve struggled, we’ve adapted, and we’ve prepared. Today, our national airline is ready, our hotels and tour providers are ready, and Fijians are ready to safely welcome the world back. We are ready to let happiness find you again.”

When the time is right, Kiwis can expect to be welcomed into Fiji with open arms by the friendly locals who are as warm and hospitable as ever. Fiji remains an ideal destination where travellers can enjoy a relaxing tropical holiday, stay in boutique island resorts, and immerse themselves in that Bula Spirit for which Fiji is known. Whether looking for an adventure, a romantic break, or a relaxing getaway, Fiji provides the perfect backdrop.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Tourism Fiji on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Gordon Campbell: On The Civil War (and Looming Famine) In Ethiopia
When the United Nations wheels out its toughest language – Yemen in 2017 was /is“the world’s worst humanitarian catastrophe” and (this week) the crisis in Ethiopia “ is a stain on our conscience” this is code. Yes, the United Nations is saying that things are really, really bad in those places...More>>

Henley and Partners: Passport Power Ranking Records Widest Ever Gap In Travel Freedom

The latest results and research from the Henley Passport Index show how proliferating barriers to entry over the past 18 months of the pandemic have resulted in the widest global mobility gap in its 16-year history...
More>>

Libya: Evidence Crimes Against Humanity And War Crimes Committed Since 2016, UN Report Finds

There are reasonable grounds to believe that war crimes have been committed in Libya, while violence perpetrated in prisons and against migrants there may amount to crimes against humanity... More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs


COP26: 7 Climate Action Highlights To Remember

A September to remember, a pivotal month for climate action commitments. From the United Nations General Assembly week to the final pre-COP meeting, last month was an important time to build momentum... More>>


UN: Global Leaders Set To Act To Increase Energy Access While Reducing Emissions At First UN Energy Summit In 40 Years

Significant new commitments for financing clean energy, increasing renewables and improving access to electricity are expected to be announced on 24 September at the UN High-level Dialogue on Energy... More>>

UN: More Than 130 Countries Expected To Announce National Commitments At UN Food Systems Summit
The Heads of State and Government from more than 90 countries are expected to announce their commitments to transform food systems to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals at the historic UN Food Systems Summit next week... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 