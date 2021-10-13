World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

First Person: Levelling The Gender Playing Field In Jordan

Wednesday, 13 October 2021, 9:12 pm
Press Release: UN News

Discussing gender equality in Jordan can lead to difficult conversations, as Balqees Shahin, a volunteer for the UN Women gender equality campaign HeforShe, has discovered. Marking International Day of The Girl Child on Monday, Ms. Shahin told UN News that online games can help young people to address gender issues.

“I was brought up by a single mother, who lost her husband when she was just 28, and raised four children on her own, as well as managing to study, earn a university degree, work, and raise us well! She also faced a lot of discrimination and obstacles.

My mother inspired me to depend on myself, and I have been studying, working and volunteering since I was 17. I earned three scholarships, and was able to qualify as a nutritionist and receive a master’s degree in public health.

For more than three years, I have been volunteering in health systems, communication, youth engagement, and gender equality, both for the UN and for other organizations in Jordan. I have been able to support myself 100 per cent.

Growing up in a family that supports women was a significant asset to my ambition of becoming a gender equality advocate in Jordan, and especially when we launched the WeRise campaign. It meant that it was easier for me to express my opinions and beliefs, regardless of the amount of hatred I received from those in my surrounding environment (especially men).

Volunteering for HeForShe has changed my life, and opened up a world of opportunities. It helped me to secure the scholarship to do my masters degree in public health, and to get a six-month internship at the UN Women Jordan office.

In this region, it is difficult to discuss gender equality, or any topic that contradicts people's beliefs. But with consistency and passion, a person can achieve whatever they desire, no matter how difficult it is.

Facing down barriers

Making gender equality appealing is not an easy process. We have faced many barriers, not only from older adults, but also from peers in our own age group, especially during the HeForShe university tours. We visited all of the universities in Jordan, but we were met with many judgemental rejections even hate. On the other hand, we won a great deal of supporters.

The WeRise project started when I was doing my internship at the UN, and I took part in the planning and launching process. My team members and I were asking ourselves what it would be like if we introduced gender equality in all aspects of our lives. We came up with the idea of a platform with a gaming element, that encourages players to discuss different topics related to gender equality and women’s empowerment.

The whole initiative was created in Jordan, by young volunteers. This is much more than a game; it is a game with a purpose. We want to make it bigger and available for everyone to allow younger generations to interact with the principles of gender equality through gaming. So…let’s rise!”

WeRise

  • WeRise can be downloaded on the Apple Store here, and for Android here.
  • The app was created in partnership with UN Women and with the support of the Kingdom of the Netherlands
  • A key feature of the app is the ‘WeRise’ community, a dedicated space within the game that encourages players to discuss different topics related to gender equality and women’s empowerment with the help of prompts, such as podcasts, competitions, news, articles, and other learning resources.
  • The app also includes an event section, promoting initiatives targeting youth organized both at the national and international level. Following two successful university tours, the HeforShe movement will start using the app in a series of virtual open days organized in partnership with Jordanian schools.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Science Media Centre: New South Wales Opens Up For Fully-vaccinated – Aus SMC Expert Reaction
Sydney has partially eased Covid-19 restrictions for fully-vaccinated individuals after NSW reached its target of 70 per cent of the population double-dosed. The Australian Science Media Centre has asked experts about the possible risks of the country opening up again...More>>


Nobel Peace Prize: Journalists Who ‘Speak Truth To Power’ Recognized

Two campaigning journalists were awarded the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, which UN Secretary-General António Guterres said was recognition that a free press is “essential for peace, justice, sustainable development and human rights – and the cornerstone for building fair and impartial institutions”...
More>>

Afghanistan: UN Chief Condemns ‘horrific’ Attack At Kunduz Mosque

At least 100 worshippers have been killed or injured after a suicide bomber targeted a Shia mosque, in the northern Afghan city of Kunduz, according to news reports, during Friday prayers. The UN chief condemned the “horrific” attack “in the strongest terms”, noting that it represents the third assault on a religious institution, in less than a week... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


COP26: 7 Climate Action Highlights To Remember

A September to remember, a pivotal month for climate action commitments. From the United Nations General Assembly week to the final pre-COP meeting, last month was an important time to build momentum... More>>


UN: Global Leaders Set To Act To Increase Energy Access While Reducing Emissions At First UN Energy Summit In 40 Years

Significant new commitments for financing clean energy, increasing renewables and improving access to electricity are expected to be announced on 24 September at the UN High-level Dialogue on Energy... More>>

UN: More Than 130 Countries Expected To Announce National Commitments At UN Food Systems Summit
The Heads of State and Government from more than 90 countries are expected to announce their commitments to transform food systems to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals at the historic UN Food Systems Summit next week... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 