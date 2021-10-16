Climate Action Is Now Officially About Defending Our Human Rights

The official countdown to COP26 is on! In two weeks, world leaders will get together in Glasgow, Scotland, to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement, and the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Young people, environmental activists, indigenous communities, and many others who want to make our planet healthier and end the war on nature are expecting concrete actions and credible plans to reduce carbon emissions and tackle climate change.

UN News will be on the ground in Glasgow from 1 to 12 November, bringing you daily coverage from the United Nations Climate Conference. News stories, features, videos and even a daily podcast will be making their way to your inbox.

In the meantime, we can tell you that the past two weeks were filled with wins for the environment. The highlight: For the first time ever, the UN Human Rights Council recognized access to a “safe, clean, healthy and sustainable environment” as a basic human right. This move, by the world’s top intergovernmental human rights body, sparked global celebrations (we’ve got all the details for you in our featured story).

Also, more than 100 countries committed to develop, adopt and implement a plan to put our planet's biodiversity on a path to recovery by 2030, and thousands of experts are right now reunited at the second UN Sustainable Transport Conference finding ways to make transport more climate-friendly and accessible for all. And if that wasn’t enough good news, after a five-year absence, rare flamingos returned to Kazakhstan, right on time for World Migratory Bird Day.

We are also celebrating today World Food Day and you can become a food hero by taking simple actions to help transform our food systems and even get healthier in the process.

Important reports on climate change and water, as well as on coral reefs and infrastructure were also released, and a UN Development Programme platform allowing you to send messages to global leaders attending COP26 is ready to use.

© Scoop Media

