World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

New Zealand Joins APEC’s Efforts To Implement Ethics Pacts, Strengthens Small Businesses & Patient Health

Monday, 18 October 2021, 1:27 pm
Press Release: APEC

APEC reinforces the importance of ethical business conduct for small businesses in the health sector by expanding implementation of ethics pacts as New Zealand launches a consensus framework to improve ethical collaboration in its health system.

The “New Zealand Consensus Framework,” signed last week at the 2021 APEC Business Ethics for Small and Medium Enterprises Forum, builds upon nine similar agreements for ethical collaboration that bring together more than 300 health organizations representing thousands of companies, and which affect hundreds of thousands of healthcare professionals as well as millions of patients.

Consensus frameworks enable relevant stakeholders, including industries, healthcare professionals, patient groups and governments, to work together by aligning shared principles

In his opening remarks at the forum, the 2021 APEC Chair of Senior Officials, Vangelis Vitalis, highlighted the strong correlation between business ethics and productivity and how ethical businesses across the region can help drive business productivity by 3 to 6 percent per year.

“At a time when we need to get access to vaccines and related medical equipment, this framework allows policymakers, the private sectors and others to work together in finding consensus and supporting the region’s economic recovery,” added Vitalis, who is also the Deputy Secretary of Trade and Economic Affairs of New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Representing the private sector, Faye Sumner, former chief executive officer of the Medical Technology Association of New Zealand, said that the framework creates a set of ethical standards to guide collaboration among patient organizations, healthcare professionals and industry players. “No one group can achieve an ethical environment in these sectors alone.”

Research co-funded by APEC and presented at the forum by Ethisphere and Royal Holloway, University of London, found that small businesses in health-related sectors with established ethics and compliance programs had significantly stronger economic performance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ethics and compliance programs include employee training, written standard awareness and communication, anti-corruption policy coverage, and risk assessment. The research also found that customers and industry peers are the main driver for small businesses to embrace integrity and adopt business ethics.

“As we continue to navigate the challenges of the pandemic and facilitate an inclusive recovery, it is crucial for us to provide businesses with a transparent and predictable environment where we can no longer afford to disregard the importance of business ethics,” said Norlela Suhailee, the Chair of APEC Small and Medium Enterprises Working Group.

“This is especially significant for micro, small and medium enterprises. As they are smaller in size and have lesser resources, they are more vulnerable to unethical conduct.”

This year’s activities follow the historic launch of Vision 2025, the initiative’s roadmap endorsed by APEC SME Ministers in 2020, which includes modernizing APEC principles and providing SME capacity building through the APEC Leaders in Ethics and Integrity Program (LEIP) in the biopharmaceutical sector and the Global Distributor’s Compliance Toolkit in for the medical technology sector.

Also read: APEC Promotes Small Businesses & Patient Health with New Business Ethics Vision

“As we continue to work together to help our societies recover from the pandemic and to be better prepared for the next one, APEC should continue to serve as a driving force to realize consensus frameworks for economies worldwide. It is clear we are only at the start of this movement,” concluded Thomas Cueni, Director General of International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from APEC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

>UN: Recent Kosovo-Serbia Tensions Could ‘Unravel Steady But Fragile Progress’

Tensions over vehicle licence plates and anti-smuggling operations, between authorities in Kosovo and Serbia, in recent weeks, may contribute to unravelling “steady but fragile progress made in rebuilding trust among communities” in Kosovo and Serbia...
More>>

ITUC: Nobel Prize In Economics Explodes Minimum Wage And Jobs Myth

The prize was awarded to David Card, Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens for real-world research in the 1990s that demonstrated, empirically, that the idea touted by conservative economists that higher minimum wages mean fewer jobs is not based on fact... More>>

Science Media Centre: New South Wales Opens Up For Fully-vaccinated – Aus SMC Expert Reaction
Sydney has partially eased Covid-19 restrictions for fully-vaccinated individuals after NSW reached its target of 70 per cent of the population double-dosed. The Australian Science Media Centre has asked experts about the possible risks of the country opening up again...More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


UN: With Clock Ticking, Sustainable Transport Key To Global Goals
From electric cars and buses to zero-carbon producing energy sources, new and emerging technologies along with innovative policy changes, are critical for combating climate change. But to be effective, they must ensure that transport strategies benefit everyone, including the poorest... More>>


COP26: 7 Climate Action Highlights To Remember

A September to remember, a pivotal month for climate action commitments. From the United Nations General Assembly week to the final pre-COP meeting, last month was an important time to build momentum... More>>


UN: Global Leaders Set To Act To Increase Energy Access While Reducing Emissions At First UN Energy Summit In 40 Years

Significant new commitments for financing clean energy, increasing renewables and improving access to electricity are expected to be announced on 24 September at the UN High-level Dialogue on Energy... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 