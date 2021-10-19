World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Business Leaders Join Secretary-General To Mobilize Investment In Sustainable Development

Tuesday, 19 October 2021, 6:44 am
Press Release: UN Department of Global Communications

Business leaders join Secretary-General to ramp up delivery of critical investment tools to mobilize investment in sustainable development

New York, 19 October – At their annual meeting with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres today, the Global Investors for Sustainable Development (GISD) Alliance issued a joint statement outlining concrete actions for the future. Recognized for trailblazing work in sustainable development finance, the group is working with the UN to develop guidelines and products that align the existing finance and investment ecosystem with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“As private sector leaders, you have a great responsibility”, Guterres said. “Our goals are clear: Build a sustainable, net zero, resilient, and equitable world; better align investment with sustainable development; and act on our commitments – with credible timelines, targets, and plans. I count on the members of the GISD Alliance to catalyze greater investment for developing countries and make net zero and sustainability the core of everyone’s policies and business models.”

Since Secretary-General Guterres convened the GISD Alliance in October 2019, its members, CEOs of 30 top global businesses, have produced standards and tools aimed at moving trillions of dollars to bridge the gap in financing needed to realize the UN’s 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals. 

GISD also has sprung into action to address crises, including in 2020 by developing a COVID Bond Call to Action, which prompted companies and governments to use innovative social bonds to respond to the pandemic, contributing to a sustainable economic recovery.

At this year’s Annual Meeting, GISD published its latest investment tool designed to align financing with sustainable development. Through analysis of existing frameworks and corporate responsibility reports, GISD has created a set of sector-specific metrics to accurately measure the impact of companies on sustainable development. The metrics will initially cover eight industries defined under MSCI’s Global Industry Classification Standard. 

“Previous reporting frameworks have largely focused on measuring the impact of company operations on sustainability across industries. Industry-agnostic performance indicators, while useful, tend to fall short in capturing the full sector-specific impact of products and services that companies produce,” said Leila Fourie, GISD Co-chair and Group CEO of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. “These new sector-specific metrics provide investors with key insights to help them align their financing with sustainable development.” 

In the coming months, GISD will launch a net-zero Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) and a blended finance fund to provide opportunities for investment in sustainable infrastructure. GISD is also developing a Model Mandate, providing a menu of options to define contractual relationships between asset owners and asset managers, encouraging long-term investment aligned with sustainable development. 

“With the upcoming launches of a climate ETF and a blended infrastructure fund, we are moving towards creating real life opportunities to finance the SDGs,” said Oliver Bäte, GISD Co-chair and CEO of Allianz. Allianz today wraps up its two-year term as co-chair. 

In its first two years, the GISD Alliance has released other landmark deliverables, such as a common definition of Sustainable Development Investing (SDI) that provides the minimum thresholds that investment strategies should meet to qualify as aligned with sustainable development and a report entitled Renewed, Recharged, and Reinforcedwith more than 60 recommendations for global action to scale-up investment in the SDGs. 

The SDG Navigator is an online tool that provides a structured overview of sustainable development finance initiatives. In addition, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), GISD launched the innovative SDG Investment Platform earlier this year, a digital portal that merges economic, demographic financial and project data, enabling investors to easily research opportunities in developing markets. 

GISD is working with the G20 Sustainable Finance Working Group, the COP 26 climate conference bureau and G7, as well as engaging with the multilateral development banks, to develop actionable recommendations on ways to scale up private investment for sustainable development. 
 

***


About Global Investors for Sustainable Development (GISD) Alliance:
In 2019, United Nations Secretary-General convened the Global Investors for Sustainable Development Alliance, a group of 30 leaders of the world’s top businesses (see list below), to present solutions that mobilize investment in the SDGs as part of the implementation of his Strategy for Financing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The GISD Alliance members – asset owners, asset managers, and non-financial corporations – control assets worth US$16 trillion. The Alliance works with the United Nations and other partners to develop standards, tools and products to align the private sector with the 2030 Agenda and accelerate investment in the SDGs.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN Department of Global Communications on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

>UN: Recent Kosovo-Serbia Tensions Could ‘Unravel Steady But Fragile Progress’

Tensions over vehicle licence plates and anti-smuggling operations, between authorities in Kosovo and Serbia, in recent weeks, may contribute to unravelling “steady but fragile progress made in rebuilding trust among communities” in Kosovo and Serbia...
More>>

ITUC: Nobel Prize In Economics Explodes Minimum Wage And Jobs Myth

The prize was awarded to David Card, Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens for real-world research in the 1990s that demonstrated, empirically, that the idea touted by conservative economists that higher minimum wages mean fewer jobs is not based on fact... More>>

Science Media Centre: New South Wales Opens Up For Fully-vaccinated – Aus SMC Expert Reaction
Sydney has partially eased Covid-19 restrictions for fully-vaccinated individuals after NSW reached its target of 70 per cent of the population double-dosed. The Australian Science Media Centre has asked experts about the possible risks of the country opening up again...More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


UN: With Clock Ticking, Sustainable Transport Key To Global Goals
From electric cars and buses to zero-carbon producing energy sources, new and emerging technologies along with innovative policy changes, are critical for combating climate change. But to be effective, they must ensure that transport strategies benefit everyone, including the poorest... More>>


COP26: 7 Climate Action Highlights To Remember

A September to remember, a pivotal month for climate action commitments. From the United Nations General Assembly week to the final pre-COP meeting, last month was an important time to build momentum... More>>


UN: Global Leaders Set To Act To Increase Energy Access While Reducing Emissions At First UN Energy Summit In 40 Years

Significant new commitments for financing clean energy, increasing renewables and improving access to electricity are expected to be announced on 24 September at the UN High-level Dialogue on Energy... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 