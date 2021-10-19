World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Agilex Biolabs Shares How To Select The Right Bioanalytical Tools For Immuno-oncology And Vaccines Studies - OCT Webinar

Tuesday, 19 October 2021, 9:25 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

ADELAIDE, AUS, Oct 19, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Agilex Biolabs, the Australian regulated bioanalytical and toxicology laboratory facilities for clinical trials is presenting a new webinar entitled "Getting it right! Considerations for Immuno-oncology and Vaccine Studies and the Bioanalytical Tools used" in partnership with Outsourcing Clinical Trials (OCT).

Agilex Biolabs' Director, Immunoassay, Kurt J. Sales (B.Sc; B.Sc (MED) Hons; M.Sc, Ph.D, PGCM) said:

"Choosing the right bioanalytical platform for your immunology or vaccines clinical trial is critical to data collection. But navigating the intricate bioanalytical process and selection of assay platforms can be difficult. This webinar covers these platforms in detail and the selection process."

Agilex Biolabs is the largest regulated bioanalytical laboratory in Australia with over 24 years' experience in early phase clinical trials with a track record of enabling the movement of new drug entities to market.

Agilex Biolabs specialises in pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and biomarker evaluation, which is key to understanding the drug absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion as well as target engagement and efficacy of the drug during clinical development.

"This webinar will demystify the bioanalytical requirements for clinical studies and will discuss the most common bioanalytical platforms used during clinical trials to measure vaccine responses and levels of inflammatory mediators in biological fluids," said Dr. Sales.

Key Learning Objectives
- Learn how to determine the right bioanalytical platform for your immunology or vaccines clinical trial
- Understand what do these bioanalytical platforms look like in use
- Understand the process of selecting the right bioanalytical platform
- Demystify the bioanalytical requirements for clinical studies

The webinar will also cover Australian research, and regulatory and clinical infrastructure, which provides a favorable environment for rapid vaccine development. It will also include discussion of a case study for rapid vaccine development based on non-clinical research conducted with a novel COVID-19 protein subunit vaccine.

Register Here https://bit.ly/3aPlWsx
Date: 4 November
Time: 2PM London/3PM CET
Speaker: Dr Kurt Sales: Director, Immunoassay, Agilex Biolabs

Agilex Biolabs' world-class laboratories feature state-of-the-art equipment including Gyrolab Xplore, MSD Quickplex 120, Luminex Magpix, BD FACSymphony A3 flow cytometer and digital droplet quantitative real-time RT-PCR.

The company offers services for both small molecules and biologics for PK, immunogenicity (PD) and biomarker bioanalysis utilising the two platforms of LC-MS/MS and Immunoassay.

Australian clinical trials have remained open for business and Agilex Biolabs is a designated essential service so clients can be assured of study continuity.

Agilex Biolabs has more than 140 staff which includes 85 dedicated laboratory staff, and supports client pharma and biotech companies from US, Europe and APAC.

Book a confidential briefing with our scientists before you start your next clinical trial. https://calendly.com/agilexbiolabs/30min

About Agilex Biolabs https://www.agilexbiolabs.com/

Agilex Biolabs, the Australian specialist bioanalytical and toxicology laboratory facilities for clinical trials, has more than 24 years' experience in performing regulated bioanalysis, including quality method development, method validation and sample analysis services. It has successfully supported hundreds of preclinical and clinical trials from around the world where customers choose Australia for the streamlined regulatory process and access to the world's most attractive R&D rebate of more up to 43.5% on clinical trial work conducted in Australia.

Agilex Biolabs also offers toxicology services through its company TetraQ.

Agilex Biolabs has the leading certifications including OECD GLP Recognition with NATA (Australian Government OECD GLP Compliance monitoring authority) and ISO 17025 Accreditation for global recognition.

The company has recently expanded its main labs by more than 30% to accommodate biotech demand from APAC and the USA. In addition it has launched a new Immunobiology lab - watch the video here. https://www.agilexbiolabs.com/launch-of-immunobiology-laboratory/

Agilex Biolabs specialises in bioanalysis of small molecules and biologics for PK, immunogenicity, biomarkers and immunological pharmacodynamics assessments utilising LC-MS/MS, immunoassay (Mesoscale, Gyrolab, Luminex) and flow cytometry (BD FACSymphony A3, 20 colour cell analyser).

Agilex offers pharmacodynamics services that include immunobiology services using the latest state-of-the-art technology to support immunology, cell biology and mode of action assays, including:
- Immunophenotyping
- Receptor occupancy
- Cytokine release assays (whole blood or PBMC stimulation assays) and cytokine/biomarker profiling
- PBMC assays and cellular mechanism of action assays

