Seven Autumn Trade Fairs Open Next Wednesday

HONG KONG, Oct 20, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Continuing its commitment to helping small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) capture new opportunities, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is bringing its seven autumn trade fairs* together into a single "physical + online" platform this year. With close to 1,700 exhibitors from 17 countries and regions expected to join, the hybrid fairs are set to present a comprehensive range of cutting-edge tech products, solutions, services and intelligence. The physical fairs will run from 27 to 30 October at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), while the online fairs will be held from 27 October to 6 November as part of the Council's continued effort to create diverse business opportunities for SMEs amid the pandemic.

Hybrid sourcing model meets rising global demand

Benjamin Chau, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC, said: "Given that October is traditionally the peak sourcing season, the adoption of a hybrid exhibition format will enable buyers and suppliers to continue their meetings and seize business opportunities in the face of the pandemic." According to government statistics, Hong Kong's total exports were valued at HK$3,141.3 billion from January to August this year, representing year-on-year growth of 29%. This demonstrates how global demand has rebounded along with a stronger industry need for sourcing new products.

Mr Chau also mentioned that the plan in the latest policy address to develop Hong Kong into an international innovation and technology hub is a move that will create huge potential for the local innovation and technology industry. Keeping abreast of upcoming trends by showcasing a wide range of the latest tech products from various industries, the seven upcoming trade fairs* will help generate plenty of cross-sector opportunities, further facilitating the development of innovation and technology in Hong Kong and injecting impetus into the local economy.

Wide range of cutting-edge technologies on display

The seven trade fairs* have attracted the participation of close to 1,700 exhibitors. In addition to local exhibitors, a number of overseas exhibitors will send their local representatives to participate in the physical fairs or set up online booths. Specifically, Canada has organised both physical and online group pavilions, while exhibitors from countries such as Austria, France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Romania, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and Turkey will participate in the online edition, presenting a wide range of innovative products to global buyers. In order to create more business opportunities, various kinds of buyers - including Hong Kong-based buying offices, electronics and telecommunications technology companies, hotel groups, property management groups, hospitals, public transport organisations, agents and retail chains - are being invited to the fairs.

A great variety of new tech products, intelligence and events will be presented at the seven trade fairs*. Details of the featured products and highlighted events at the different fairs are provided below:

HKTDC Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition), electronicAsia

- Highlighted exhibitors/ featured products:

The fairs spotlight a host of smart home appliances, electronic gadgets and accessories, anti-pandemic products, artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) and wearables, as well as components and production technologies. Featured products include the Chorei Swing Racket, which will be showcased at the online fair by Gogotak Inc from South Korea. By leveraging AIoT technology to collect users' training data, this product aims to provide swing analysis and guidance to users, catering for new global trends in the exercise field. Local exhibitor Bonbon Robotics, meanwhile, will showcase its in-house robot Infinity Rover. This is an autonomous service robot for patrolling indoor environments that can navigate interior spaces for point-to-point delivery, inspection and monitoring purposes. The company provides tailor-made robotics solutions, based on clients' requirements, that can meet various scenarios, including epidemic prevention needs. Furthermore, the Hong Kong Electronics and Technologies Association and IOT HK Association will organise local group pavilions to present various innovative applications of electronic technology.

- Event highlights:

Co-organised by the HKTDC and the Hong Kong Electronics & Technologies Association, the Symposium on Innovation & Technology will be held on the first day of the Autumn Electronics Fair (27 October, Wednesday) with livestreaming available online. Under the theme "REVIVE & THRIVE", international industry representatives and academics will examine the latest market trends and developments of technologies ranging from 6G technology to artificial intelligence and space technology. For details, please visit: https://bit.ly/3v1YVMs

The Hong Kong Electronic Forum, which is co-organised by the HKTDC, MMI Asia Pte Ltd and The Hong Kong Electronic Industries Association, will be staged on 28 October to discuss issues related to third-generation semiconductors.

HKTDC International ICT Expo

- Highlighted exhibitors/ featured products:

Renowned exhibitors will present smart city solutions and ICT technologies across all sectors. Apart from the Smart Government Pavilion and HKICT Awards Pavilion set up by the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer (OGCIO), other highlighted exhibitors and pavilions will include Autotoll, HKBN Enterprise Solutions, Cyberport, The Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation and Smart City Consortium. Several local research and development centres, including the Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) and Automotive Platforms and Applications Systems (APAS) R&D Centre will also showcase their latest projects. It is believed that fostering such technologies can help develop Hong Kong into an innovation and technology hub.

Smart city solutions at a glance: https://bit.ly/3p9qiTK

- Event highlights:

On 28 October, a seminar titled "Meet the Giants": Emerging Roles and Trends of Smart Mobility and Transport System in the Post-Pandemic Era" will be held to offer insights into trends for smart city and green transportation development amid the pandemic.

For event schedule and details: https://bit.ly/3aOhiLe

HKTDC Hong Kong International Medical and Healthcare Fair

- Highlighted exhibitors/ featured products:

The fair brings together the most updated medical supplies, equipment and technologies and features various thematic zones including the debut Epidemic Prevention & Control along with Biotechnology, World of Health & Wellness, Rehabilitation & Elderly Care, Hospital Equipment and the Start-up zone. There will also be a group pavilion organised by the Hong Kong Medical and Healthcare Device Industries Association (HKMHDIA).

The eNano pre-vaccine bag presented by Hong Kong's eNano Health Limited helps predict inoculation risk by checking if the body's immune system is being activated. If the test result shows that the immune system is activated, having a vaccination at that moment may increase the loading of the immune system so the user can consider postponing the vaccination until the immune system returns to a normal level. Another Hong Kong exhibitor, DoctorNow, introduces its self-developed video consultation app, which allows patients to choose from a variety of specialists based on their needs and use telemedicine services to avoid the risk of cross-infection. If necessary, medicine is delivered to the patient's home after the consultation, enabling them to enjoy a convenient and hassle-free medical service.

- Event highlights:

A series of exhibitors' forums will be held on 27 October to introduce a range of featured medical and nursing products as well as the most up-to-date medical know-how. For details, please visit: https://bit.ly/3BWXzFe

HKTDC Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition),

HKTDC Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo

- Highlighted exhibitors/ featured products:

As smart and eco-friendly lighting products continue to be the focus, Qivation Company will showcase its Qivation Lighting-Q Colour light bulb, which can initiate a round-the-clock disinfection cycle, decomposing airborne viruses, odours, bacteria and other pollutants. Meanwhile, this year's Outdoor and Tech Light Expo will feature the Innobuild zone to showcase construction-related products and hardware. One of the Innobuild exhibitors, BeeInventor Limited, will display a smart helmet that incorporates functions such as health monitoring, safety alerts, real-time positioning and communication.

- Event highlights:

A seminar themed "Illuminating the Connected Future" will be held on 28 October. Representatives from the lighting and construction industries will exchange insights on the latest trends and developments in different sectors ranging from retail lighting design to smart lighting and building networking technology. For details, please visit: https://bit.ly/3DU5F1M

Eco Expo Asia (Note: more details will be announced at a press conference on Thursday, 21 October)

- Highlighted exhibitors/ featured products:

The Green Transportation zone will display a wide variety of electric vehicles and related charging equipment, including an electric scooter presented by HK JUHUI TRADING LIMITED, which is suitable for goods or food delivery and other purposes. Meanwhile, the Waste Management & Recycling zone will feature Ultimo Technology, a patented technology developed by a plastic waste treatment company named WIT Holdings Limited. The technology rapidly degrades expanded polystyrene foam and recycles it into polystyrene raw materials. The Green Building & Energy Efficiency zone will introduce individual and commercial carbon credit services offered by CLP Innovation Enterprises Limited.

- Event highlights:

The Eco Asia Conference will take place on 27 and 28 October with sessions held under four main themes: Advancing Net Zero, Promoting Green Recovery for Carbon Neutrality, Towards Material Circularity in Hong Kong and Green and Sustainable Finance for Eco Business. The conference will address key environmental issues and offer insights on industry trends.

For the online fairs, the HKTDC will continue to mobilise its network of 50 offices worldwide to invite overseas buyers to conduct business discussions with exhibitors via video conferencing. The online fairs will once again feature Click2Match, an artificial intelligence-powered online business matching platform launched by the HKTDC last year, to bring exhibitors together with potential buyers. Buyers and exhibitors can also take advantage of functions such as a meeting planner, live chat, video meetings and e-business card exchange, facilitating them to do business online.

Ensuring your safety for an enjoyable visit

The well-being and safety of exhibitors and visitors will be the top priority at the upcoming exhibitions. Various measures are being put in place to protect people against the pandemic, including requiring everyone entering and staying in the fairground to wear a mask; not allowing eating and drinking in the fairground; setting up temperature-screening stations; providing hand sanitiser at multiple locations around the venue; and stepping up the cleaning and disinfection of exhibitors' booths and the venue itself. For more details, please visit: https://bit.ly/3vm7yRR

* The seven concurrent fairs include the HKTDC Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition), HKTDC International ICT Expo, HKTDC Hong Kong International Medical and Healthcare Fair, HKTDC Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition), HKTDC Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo, electronicAsia, which is jointly organised by the HKTDC and MMI Asia Pte Ltd, and Eco Expo Asia, which is jointly organised by the HKTDC and Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd.

Hong Kong's total exports by related industries:

Industry | 2020 (year-on-year growth) | Jan-Aug 2021 (year-on-year growth)

Electronics | HK$2,819.8bn (+3.4%) | HK$2,262.7bn (+29.9%)

Information technology (computers and parts) | HK$429.7bn (+7.4%) | HK$340.6bn (+24.6%)

Lighting products | HK$5.99bn (-25.3%) | HK$4.13bn (+8.2%)

Medical devices and supplies | HK$15bn (+17.5%) | HK$10.6bn (+2.6%)

7 autumn trade fairs websites

- Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition): https://hkelectronicsfairae.hktdc.com

- electronicAsia: www.electronicasia.com

- International ICT Expo: https://ictexpo.hktdc.com

- Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition): https://hklightingfairae.hktdc.com

- Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo: https://hkotlexpo.hktdc.com

- Hong Kong International Medical and Healthcare Fair: https://hkmedicalfair.hktdc.com

- Eco Expo Asia: www.ecoexpoasia.com

