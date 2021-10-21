UN Committee Issues Findings On Kuwait, Azerbaijan, Bosnia And Herzegovina, Bolivia And Nicaragua

GENEVA (20 October 2021) — The UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights has published its findings on Kuwait, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Plurinational State of Bolivia and Nicaragua.

The Committee examined the above five countries during its latest session from 27 September to 15 October. The findings contain positive aspects of how the respective States are implementing the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights. They also highlight matters of concern and make recommendations.

The findings, officially known as concluding observations, can be found on the session webpage. The Committee will hold its next session from 14 February to 4 March 2022 and expects to review Bahrain, Belarus, Czech Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Serbia and Uzbekistan.

Background

The Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights monitors States parties’ adherence to the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights which to date has 171 States parties and the Optional Protocol which has 26 States parties. The Committee is made up of 18 members who are independent human rights experts drawn from around the world, who serve in their personal capacity and not as representatives of States parties.

