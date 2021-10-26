World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Middle East Green Initiative: ‘pathbreaking Work’ To Protect The Planet

Tuesday, 26 October 2021, 11:09 am
Press Release: United Nations

The Middle East Green Initiative launch in Saudi Arabia on Monday was hailed by the UN’s deputy chief as a valuable commitment and strategic vision, to transition regional economies away from unsustainable development, to a model “fit for the challenges of the 21st century”.

With only a few days until the G20 Summit of leading industrialized nations in Rome, followed immediately by the UN climate conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed lauded the new initiative.

“It will not only help reduce emissions from the oil and gas industry in the region but will also create new carbon sinks and help restore and protect vast swaths of land through afforestation”, she said.

“It is now clear that the global economy is irreversibly heading towards the deep decarbonization of all sectors, from energy, to manufacturing, transport, and food systems”.

‘Historic juncture’

Ms. Mohammed echoed the Secretary-General’s warning that global temperature rises greater than 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, would condemn the world’s children to a “hellish future”.

We need to urgently peak, reduce, and stabilize global greenhouse gas emissions to Net Zero by 2050” by cutting global emissions by 2030 by 45 per cent, compared to 2010 levels, she said.

“Your leadership is needed more than ever at this historic juncture”.

A region exposed

Entire communities the world over, are already being hurt by climate impacts, with the Middle East and North Africa particularly vulnerable.

Exposed to a range of systemic risks, such as desertification, food insecurity, forced displacement and extreme heat waves, without action the region will face 200 days of extreme heat, and temperatures of 50°C, every year by the end of the century, according to Ms. Mohammed.

“But the region also has incredible assets to leverage, which could make it a frontrunner for a post-carbon, resilient, and inclusive economy”, she added.

Choose not to fail

Everyone must act quickly for a fair net-zero transition in all regions, especially those dependent on oil and gas revenues, Ms. Mohammed said, spelling out: “In our fight against climate change, failure is a choice, not a certainty”.

While transitioning away from fossil fuels will be “a challenge of epic proportions”, requiring targeted support to those temporarily impacted, she upheld that those investments “could yield innumerable benefits in the long term”.

“Solidarity and fairness are core principles that underpin the multilateral regime” she said. “That is why I am pleased to see that the Middle East Green Initiative is a regional and cooperative approach to climate action”.

WMO/Romeo Ibrišević

Socotra, largest of the Socotra archipelago is part of Yemen, while the other three islands are geographically part of Africa.

Make COP26 ‘a turning point’

During COP26, the deputy UN chief urged the leaders to be prepared to make it not only a success, but a real turning point towards “a green, resilient, and just transition”.

Against that backdrop, she suggested that all countries update their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) for increasingly ambitious climate actions that “bring us closer to our collective emission reduction goal” globally.

G20 countries, who are responsible for up to 80 per cent of global emissions must lead by example”, said the UN official, asking donors to allocate at least half of their climate finance to adaptation.

“As shareholders of multilateral, regional and national development banks and funds, you can instruct your representatives at the Boards of these institutions to work toward allocating 50 per cent of climate finance to adaptation”, she said.

Credibility ‘will be key’

Pointing out that the Paris Agreement on climate change requires that all public and private finance investment flows be aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), she urged that private finance reach constituencies that are “not always on their radar”, such as least developed countries, small-developing islands and in general vulnerable communities.

“And private finance institutions…need to pass the credibility test...[including] robust taxonomies and standards; mandatory climate risk disclosure; and more transparency across the board to ensure that all financial flows contribute to keeping the 1.5C degree goal within reach”, she said. “Credibility will be key”.

And top executives in the private sector, should understand that developing countries should not be saddled with unsustainable levels of debt, forced to make “impossible trade-offs to the detriment of their people and our planet”.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from United Nations on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Weather: Pacific Likely To Experience Double Dip La Niña Episode

The Pacific is likely to experience a rare occurrence of what is called a double dip La Niña in the coming months, Climate models and predictions tools used by Pacific National Meteorological and Hydrological services (NMHSs) show...
More>>

CNS: Will India's 1 Billion Vaccination-dose-milestone Be Catalytic For Vaccinating All?

On 21 October 2021, India crossed its milestone of administering over 1 billion (100 crores) doses within 278 days since it began the vaccination rollout (on 16th January 2021)... More>>

UN: UNHCR Chief Urges Better Support For 13 Million 'Exhausted' And Displaced Syrians
UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, has urged greater international support for the more than 13 million Syrians who’ve been displaced in the past 10 years...More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


Pacific: Young Climate Leaders Call For Urgent Climate Action Ahead Of COP26

Eight Pacific Young Climate Leaders shared their experiences of climate resilience and activism in an inaugural dialogue with the Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General, Mr Henry Puna on 21 October 2021... More>>

UN: With Clock Ticking, Sustainable Transport Key To Global Goals
From electric cars and buses to zero-carbon producing energy sources, new and emerging technologies along with innovative policy changes, are critical for combating climate change. But to be effective, they must ensure that transport strategies benefit everyone, including the poorest... More>>


COP26: 7 Climate Action Highlights To Remember

A September to remember, a pivotal month for climate action commitments. From the United Nations General Assembly week to the final pre-COP meeting, last month was an important time to build momentum... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 