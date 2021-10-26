World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN Chief Calls For China Commitment To ‘Ambitious’ Climate Goals

Tuesday, 26 October 2021, 8:15 pm
Press Release: UN News

The UN Secretary-General on Monday called on China to present an “ambitious” Nationally Determined Contribution in the run-up to the UN Climate Conference, COP26, starting in Glasgow at the end of this week.

António Guterres commended the country’s decision to end financing of coal-fired power plants abroad, and direct support for green and low carbon energy production, stating that the world “must do everything possible to keep the 1.5-degree goal of the Paris Agreement alive.”

Mr. Guterres also said the UN also fully supports the Chinese presidency of the COP15 Biodiversity Conference, happening in Kunming 25 April-8 May of next year. For him, “ambition on biodiversity and climate are mutually reinforcing.”

“Both in Glasgow and Kunming, we must do our part to make peace with nature and safeguard our planet for future generations”, he added.

Resolution

Mr Guterres was speaking at a ceremony celebrating the 50th anniversary of General Assembly resolution 2758, titled “Restoration of the lawful rights of the People's Republic of China in the United Nations”.

On October 25, 1971, the document replaced the Republic of China (ROC) with the People’s Republic of China (PRC), as a permanent member of the Security Council and the General Assembly.

For the Secretary-General, in the decades since, the country “has become an increasingly important contributor to the work of the Organization and a major pillar of international cooperation.”

He thanked China for its role implementing the Sustainable Development Goals, highlighting the “significant progress” to eradicate poverty in all forms.

“China’s achievements provide valuable lessons in poverty alleviation that are being shared with other countries through South-South Cooperation”, he said.

‘Torrent of tests’

Despite this progress, he said the world “faces a torrent of tests”, such as rising inequality, climate crisis, COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical tensions, multiplication of conflicts, and human rights under threat.

“We need to come together to bridge great divides and solve our challenges through enhanced international cooperation”, he said.

For Mr. Guterres, this includes strengthening the multilateral system, as detailed on his report to the General Assembly Our Common Agenda, containing 90 specific proposals.

Calling China a “steady partner” of the Organization, the Secretary-General reminded that the country is the secondlargest contributor to the regular and peacekeeping budgets.

He also highlighted the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, saying the UN counts on China to play an “essential role” by stepping up efforts to make vaccines a global public good.

Mr. Guterres also recalled that China had hosted the conference which approved the most comprehensive global action plan for gender equality, resulting in the Beijing Declaration.

“Securing women’s equality and full representation must becentral to peace and development”, he concluded.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Weather: Pacific Likely To Experience Double Dip La Niña Episode

The Pacific is likely to experience a rare occurrence of what is called a double dip La Niña in the coming months, Climate models and predictions tools used by Pacific National Meteorological and Hydrological services (NMHSs) show...
More>>

CNS: Will India's 1 Billion Vaccination-dose-milestone Be Catalytic For Vaccinating All?

On 21 October 2021, India crossed its milestone of administering over 1 billion (100 crores) doses within 278 days since it began the vaccination rollout (on 16th January 2021)... More>>

UN: UNHCR Chief Urges Better Support For 13 Million 'Exhausted' And Displaced Syrians
UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, has urged greater international support for the more than 13 million Syrians who’ve been displaced in the past 10 years...More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


Pacific: Young Climate Leaders Call For Urgent Climate Action Ahead Of COP26

Eight Pacific Young Climate Leaders shared their experiences of climate resilience and activism in an inaugural dialogue with the Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General, Mr Henry Puna on 21 October 2021... More>>

UN: With Clock Ticking, Sustainable Transport Key To Global Goals
From electric cars and buses to zero-carbon producing energy sources, new and emerging technologies along with innovative policy changes, are critical for combating climate change. But to be effective, they must ensure that transport strategies benefit everyone, including the poorest... More>>


COP26: 7 Climate Action Highlights To Remember

A September to remember, a pivotal month for climate action commitments. From the United Nations General Assembly week to the final pre-COP meeting, last month was an important time to build momentum... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 