World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

G7 Trade Ministers Take Major Steps On Workers’ Rights

Wednesday, 27 October 2021, 6:39 am
Press Release: ITUC

Trade ministers from the G7 countries have committed to achieving full employment and taken major steps forward on workers’ rights, including eliminating forced labour and securing respect for fundamental labour standards in global supply chains.

The decisions were made at a 22 October meeting convened by this year’s G7 host country, the UK.

In their communiqué, the ministers said: “We stand united in our commitment to build back better from the pandemic and provide our citizens with the intended benefits of free, fair, and sustainable trade, including raised living standards, full employment, sustainable development, and a protected and preserved environment.”

In a statement from the meeting on eliminating forced labour from global supply chains, they called for all countries, multilateral institutions and businesses to

Importantly, the framework provided by the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights is recognised as the basis for effective action around rights violations in global supply chains, as is the need for government procurement and publicly funded projects to uphold international labour standards.

ITUC General Secretary Sharan Burrow said: “The ministers rightly acknowledge the importance of trade policy in tackling forced labour. This needs to be followed through with the establishment of a labour committee at the World Trade Organization, with the involvement of the social partners and engagement with the ILO, chaired by governments that are committed to eradicating labour rights violations from global trade.

“Their call for labour standards to be upheld in the digital economy is welcome and must be backed up by regulation that tackles the erosion of the employment relationship and other violations of workers’ rights in platform businesses and other digitally based companies.”

The digital trade principles agreed by the ministers state: “Labour protections must be in place for workers who are directly engaged in or support digital trade, providing decent conditions of work.”

This is a positive sign; nevertheless, much more needs to be done to protect rights. The basic principle of an open, free, and secure internet must be underpinned by international and national measures to protect privacy; holding corporations, such as Facebook, accountable for profiteering from spreading hate-speech and disinformation; and breaking the anti-competitive stranglehold of a small number of digital giants such as Amazon.

“Trade ministers are now seeing that labour rights must be integrated into the rules of world trade, and this needs to be made real through concrete action,” said Sharan Burrow.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ITUC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Weather: Pacific Likely To Experience Double Dip La Niña Episode

The Pacific is likely to experience a rare occurrence of what is called a double dip La Niña in the coming months, Climate models and predictions tools used by Pacific National Meteorological and Hydrological services (NMHSs) show...
More>>

CNS: Will India's 1 Billion Vaccination-dose-milestone Be Catalytic For Vaccinating All?

On 21 October 2021, India crossed its milestone of administering over 1 billion (100 crores) doses within 278 days since it began the vaccination rollout (on 16th January 2021)... More>>

UN: UNHCR Chief Urges Better Support For 13 Million 'Exhausted' And Displaced Syrians
UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, has urged greater international support for the more than 13 million Syrians who’ve been displaced in the past 10 years...More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


Pacific: Young Climate Leaders Call For Urgent Climate Action Ahead Of COP26

Eight Pacific Young Climate Leaders shared their experiences of climate resilience and activism in an inaugural dialogue with the Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General, Mr Henry Puna on 21 October 2021... More>>

UN: With Clock Ticking, Sustainable Transport Key To Global Goals
From electric cars and buses to zero-carbon producing energy sources, new and emerging technologies along with innovative policy changes, are critical for combating climate change. But to be effective, they must ensure that transport strategies benefit everyone, including the poorest... More>>


COP26: 7 Climate Action Highlights To Remember

A September to remember, a pivotal month for climate action commitments. From the United Nations General Assembly week to the final pre-COP meeting, last month was an important time to build momentum... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 