World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

G20 Rome Summit: Access To Vaccines, Investment In Climate-friendly Jobs, Social Protection For Lasting Global Recovery

Thursday, 28 October 2021, 7:18 am
Press Release: ITUC

G20 leaders are meeting in Rome for their annual summit as the world faces a convergence of crises with the global pandemic, unemployment, lack of social protection, rising debt burdens and inaction on climate change.

The Labour 20 Statement to the G20 sets out policy recommendations for leaders to commit to a just recovery based on

  • investment in jobs – climate-friendly jobs for all with just transition;
  • rights in supply chains and all forms of work;
  • equality of women’s participation; and
  • inclusive economies.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to stall a global economic recovery. Less than 2% of the population in many developing countries are vaccinated. Developing countries will be $12 trillion poorer through 2025, with a continued failure to roll out vaccines, wiping out an additional $1.5 trillion in income.

“The pandemic exposed the fault lines of the global economy, the fragility of global supply chains, and the lasting damage caused by decades of policies that have pushed for deregulation and privatisation.

“G20 governments must support a TRIPS waiver, ensure universal access and equitable distribution of vaccines, treatments, and tests through increased financial support for COVAX, and recognise SARS-CoV-2 as an occupational hazard and COVID-19 as an occupational disease,” said Sharan Burrow, ITUC general secretary.

Jobs crisis

The world has lost the equivalent of 255 million full-time jobs since the beginning of the crisis, and an additional 130 million jobs are still at risk. Fifty-four per cent of people surveyed in ten G20 countries believe that their government should be doing more to create jobs for workers.

“We have a global jobs crisis – with low-paid, insecure work on offer, a childcare and aged care shortage, and a great many jobs that need to become climate friendly. Governments need to show they are committed to action with jobs plans that include investment in skills and industries to deliver the 575 million climate-friendly jobs needed by 2030.

“ITUC analysis of 35 countries representing 61% of global GDP and 48% of the global population shows that only eight countries have concrete plans to create jobs. Seventy-seven per cent of the countries analysed by the ITUC are failing to invest in sustainable infrastructure and the care economy to create climate-friendly jobs,” said Sharan Burrow.

Pierre Habbard, general secretary to the Trade Union Advisory Committee to the OECD (TUAC), said: “The G20 has to step up coordinated action to achieve recovery and equitable growth with quality jobs. G20 deliverables over several years, including policies for climate, digitalisation and the new global tax agenda, should be bundled together and must lead to tangible solutions.

“The G20 has to become serious about competition and data governance to put a halt on digital market concentration under which public budgets, smaller competitors, consumers and workers suffer. The G20 also has to make a clear statement in favour of a better-financed and sufficiently staffed public sector – the ones who carried the pandemic on their shoulders, and still do, need far more support.”

The Labour 20 is calling on G20 leaders to commit to

  • universal access to COVID-19 vaccines;
  • a recovery plan based on a new social contract that invests in climate-friendly jobs with just transition;
  • a floor of rights for all workers, including on occupational health and safety;
  • investment in quality public services;
  • universal social protection and a Global Social Protection Fund;
  • equal participation of women; and
  • inclusive economies shaped by social dialogue and a just development model.

The G20 summit takes place on the eve of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow.

“By delivering on existing commitments to $100 billion in climate finance and increasing their climate ambition with just transition, G20 leaders could set the tone for the UN climate talks that will set the world on a path to limit global temperature rises to 1.5 degrees. Failure of leadership by the G20 puts at risk both people and the planet,” said Sharan Burrow.

Read the L20 Statement to G20 Leaders

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ITUC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Euro-Med Monitor: Sudan Military Coup Shatters Democratic Path, Threatens With Authoritarian Rule Return
The Sudanese army's seizure of power in the country diminishes the hard-won human rights and civil gains achieved after the December 2018 protests, Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said today in a statement...More>>


Weather: Pacific Likely To Experience Double Dip La Niña Episode

The Pacific is likely to experience a rare occurrence of what is called a double dip La Niña in the coming months, Climate models and predictions tools used by Pacific National Meteorological and Hydrological services (NMHSs) show...
More>>

CNS: Will India's 1 Billion Vaccination-dose-milestone Be Catalytic For Vaccinating All?

On 21 October 2021, India crossed its milestone of administering over 1 billion (100 crores) doses within 278 days since it began the vaccination rollout (on 16th January 2021)... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


Pacific: Young Climate Leaders Call For Urgent Climate Action Ahead Of COP26

Eight Pacific Young Climate Leaders shared their experiences of climate resilience and activism in an inaugural dialogue with the Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General, Mr Henry Puna on 21 October 2021... More>>

UN: With Clock Ticking, Sustainable Transport Key To Global Goals
From electric cars and buses to zero-carbon producing energy sources, new and emerging technologies along with innovative policy changes, are critical for combating climate change. But to be effective, they must ensure that transport strategies benefit everyone, including the poorest... More>>


COP26: 7 Climate Action Highlights To Remember

A September to remember, a pivotal month for climate action commitments. From the United Nations General Assembly week to the final pre-COP meeting, last month was an important time to build momentum... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 