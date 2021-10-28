World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

COP26: The World’s Best Chance To Save Our One Blue Planet - Pacific ACP Leaders Call On G20 For Climate Action

Thursday, 28 October 2021, 7:29 pm
Press Release: Forum Secretariat

Thurs 28th October 2021—Ahead of the G20 Rome Summit and COP26 in Glasgow, Pacific Leaders have written a letter to G20 Leaders, asking the G20 to do their part, as the countries behind most of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions, to ensure an end to the global climate crisis.

Pacific Leaders state “we do not have the luxury of time and must join forces urgently and deliver the required ambition at COP26 to safeguard the future of all humankind, and our planet”.

The letter to the President of the G20 Rome Summit, Italian Prime Minister Hon. Mario Draghi, attaches the ACP Leaders Statement on COP 26 for a 1.5-degree World, and asks G20 Leaders to ensure they “help set our path to ending our global climate change crisis, and ensuring no is left behind in our post COVID-19 world.”

Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General Henry Puna said “G20 members are responsible for around 75 per cent of the global contribution to greenhouse gas emissions, so a strong commitment and outcome from the G20 Rome Summit will pave the way for an ambitious and successful COP26”.

“Pacific ACP Leaders urge G20 Leaders to make decisive commitments on climate action, including revised Nationally Determined Contribution targets that keep 1.5 degree Celsius within reach, carbon neutrality by 2050, the phase-out of coal plants and all fossil fuel subsidies and investments, and delivery of the USD100 billion climate finance goal, with a balanced allocation between adaptation and mitigation”, said Mr Puna.

The COVID-19 pandemic must not delay ambitious climate action and recovery must be catalysed through green investments and technologies that are sustainable, clean, climate-smart and in line with net zero emissions by 2050.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Forum Secretariat on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Euro-Med Monitor: Sudan Military Coup Shatters Democratic Path, Threatens With Authoritarian Rule Return
The Sudanese army's seizure of power in the country diminishes the hard-won human rights and civil gains achieved after the December 2018 protests, Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said today in a statement...More>>


Weather: Pacific Likely To Experience Double Dip La Niña Episode

The Pacific is likely to experience a rare occurrence of what is called a double dip La Niña in the coming months, Climate models and predictions tools used by Pacific National Meteorological and Hydrological services (NMHSs) show...
More>>

CNS: Will India's 1 Billion Vaccination-dose-milestone Be Catalytic For Vaccinating All?

On 21 October 2021, India crossed its milestone of administering over 1 billion (100 crores) doses within 278 days since it began the vaccination rollout (on 16th January 2021)... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs

Climate: ‘Vague’ Net Zero Promises Not Enough: Planet Still On Track For Catastrophic Heating, UN Report Warns

New and updated commitments made ahead of the pivotal climate conference COP26 in the past months are a positive step forward, but the world remains on track for a dangerous global temperature rise of at least 2.7°C this century even if fully met, a new report by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) has warned... More>>

Pacific: Young Climate Leaders Call For Urgent Climate Action Ahead Of COP26

Eight Pacific Young Climate Leaders shared their experiences of climate resilience and activism in an inaugural dialogue with the Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General, Mr Henry Puna on 21 October 2021... More>>

UN: With Clock Ticking, Sustainable Transport Key To Global Goals
From electric cars and buses to zero-carbon producing energy sources, new and emerging technologies along with innovative policy changes, are critical for combating climate change. But to be effective, they must ensure that transport strategies benefit everyone, including the poorest... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 