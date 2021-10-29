Pacific Islands Collectively Asks The World To ‘#Flexfor1pt5” To Help Keep Global Warming Below 1.5 Degrees

TikTok campaign launched to influence global leaders at UN Climate Conference COP26

Wednesday 27th October, 2021 The Pacific Islands needs an urgent commitment for net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and a call for action is being launched today by the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP) ahead of the UN Climate Conference COP26 in Glasgow on November 1st.

SPREP is an intergovernmental organisation charged with protecting and improving the environment for the Pacific Islands. During the 2021 climate conference (COP26) they want to amplify the voice of the Pacific, grab the attention of world leaders and get them to commit to limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees.

SPREP is seeking wide support to join the #Flexfor1pt5 movement on TikTok @flexfor1pt5 to support the fight against global temperature increases, as the Pacific Islands are particularly vulnerable.

“COP26 is a crucial moment in world history for those in power to commit to the 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold and avoid the point of no return,” said Mr Kosi Latu, Director General of SPREP. “At the current warming level of 1.2 degrees the Pacific is already suffering. Our seas are rising, our oceans are warming and extreme events are more frequent and severe. With this current trajectory, we are on track for a climate catastrophe. Our future is at stake and now is the time to act, to save the Pacific.”

Inaction is especially challenging for the Pacific Island nations, represented by SPREP, when you factor in their contribution to global carbon emissions - a negligible 0.03%.

To support the call for change and to get the attention of world leaders, SPREP is encouraging people to #Flexfor1pt5 and share their “flex” by sharing their version of #flexfor1pt5 TikTok dance created by dance crew “The Royal Family”, based at world renown choreographer Parris Goebel’s New Zealand dance studio.

Supporters for climate action in the Pacific can:

Check out the dance move at @flexfor1pt5

Use the hashtag #Flexfor1pt5 on their TikTok post

Join the movement by posting their own “flex” on social channels

Encourage other friends and family to get involved

Commenting on their involvement, Elvis Lopeti from the Royal Family said ,“Helping our Polynesian brothers and sisters seek commitment to address the climate emergency in the Pacific, through this dance challenge, was something we’re very proud to be involved with. We hope supporters have as much fun joining the movement on TikTok through dance, as we had creating it, and we hope world leaders listen up and do the right thing for the Pacific.”

Ms Tagaloa Cooper, Director of Climate Change Resilience of SPREP said, “The recent IPCC report has highlighted the urgency with which we need to act. It is critical that the Pacific voice is heard at COP26 and our ambitions to limit emissions are realised as the people of the Pacific’s very existence depends on it.”

© Scoop Media

