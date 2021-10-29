World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN Experts Alarmed By Growing Use Of Mercenaries In Cyberspace

Friday, 29 October 2021, 7:15 am
Press Release: UN Special Procedures - Human Rights

NEW YORK (28 October 2021) UN human rights experts today expressed their alarm at the growing practice of mercenary-related activities in cyberspace, saying that private actors provide a wide range of military and security services in cyberspace, including data collection, intelligence and surveillance.

Going forward, and in order to prevent and mitigate the negative human rights impacts caused by mercenaries and mercenary-related actors in cyberspace, States should refrain from recruiting, using, financing and training them, said Jelena Aparac Chair Rapporteur of the Working Group on the use of mercenaries who presented the report to the General Assembly.

“It is undeniable that cyber-activities have the ability to cause violations both in armed conflicts and in peacetime, and thus that a whole variety of rights are engaged,” she said. “This includes the right to life, economic social rights, freedom of expression, privacy, and the right to self-determination.

“Furthermore, specific groups such as human rights defenders, journalists, LGBTI and migrants, are affected in a differentiated manner by these activities.”

In their report the experts explain that mercenaries, as well as private military and security companies (PMSCs), may be engaged to conduct malicious cyber operations, such as disruption, interference with, degradation or destruction of computer systems or networks and exfiltration of information, that can cause damage remotely and across various jurisdictions and constitutes a threat to the safety and stability of cyberspace.

“The use of private actors poses a particular challenge to accountability for abuses that occur through cyberspace, in particular across different jurisdictions,” the experts said. “Cyber activities complicate determination of responsibility for an attack, but they do not relieve States from their obligations under international law.”

“States should prohibit such conduct in domestic law and effectively regulate these activities. For this purpose we call upon States to elaborate the content of an international regulatory framework on PMSCs including when they provide cyber-services and operate in the context of cyberwarfare and insist on the need for a legally binding instrument that governs cyberspace,” they said.

*The Working Group on the use of mercenaries is comprised of five independent experts: Jelena Aparac ( Chair Rapporteur), Lilian Bobea, Sorcha MacLeod, Chris Kwaja and Ravindran Daniel.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN Special Procedures - Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Euro-Med Monitor: Sudan Military Coup Shatters Democratic Path, Threatens With Authoritarian Rule Return
The Sudanese army's seizure of power in the country diminishes the hard-won human rights and civil gains achieved after the December 2018 protests, Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said today in a statement...More>>


Weather: Pacific Likely To Experience Double Dip La Niña Episode

The Pacific is likely to experience a rare occurrence of what is called a double dip La Niña in the coming months, Climate models and predictions tools used by Pacific National Meteorological and Hydrological services (NMHSs) show...
More>>

CNS: Will India's 1 Billion Vaccination-dose-milestone Be Catalytic For Vaccinating All?

On 21 October 2021, India crossed its milestone of administering over 1 billion (100 crores) doses within 278 days since it began the vaccination rollout (on 16th January 2021)... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs

Climate: ‘Vague’ Net Zero Promises Not Enough: Planet Still On Track For Catastrophic Heating, UN Report Warns

New and updated commitments made ahead of the pivotal climate conference COP26 in the past months are a positive step forward, but the world remains on track for a dangerous global temperature rise of at least 2.7°C this century even if fully met, a new report by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) has warned... More>>

Pacific: Young Climate Leaders Call For Urgent Climate Action Ahead Of COP26

Eight Pacific Young Climate Leaders shared their experiences of climate resilience and activism in an inaugural dialogue with the Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General, Mr Henry Puna on 21 October 2021... More>>

UN: With Clock Ticking, Sustainable Transport Key To Global Goals
From electric cars and buses to zero-carbon producing energy sources, new and emerging technologies along with innovative policy changes, are critical for combating climate change. But to be effective, they must ensure that transport strategies benefit everyone, including the poorest... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 