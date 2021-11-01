World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

TRON Officially Launches Cross-Chain Scaling Solution BitTorrent Chain (BTTC)

Monday, 1 November 2021, 1:49 pm
Press Release: Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire

SINGAPORE, Nov 1, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - On October 30, TRON tweeted to announce the official launch of BitTorrent Chain (BTTC) test network. BTTC is already compatible with TRON, Ethereum and BSC. It will also support HECO and OEC in the near future. Down the road, BTTC will arrive on more public chains to deliver its mission of connecting all chains. In the meantime, TRON will earmark $1 billion to spur the migration of projects from Ethereum onto BTTC.

BTTC is co-developed by the core teams of BitTorrent and TRON, and is the first heterogeneous cross-chain interoperability protocol in the industry. It features a PoS consensus mechanism and multi-node validation, and supports off-chain matching and smart contract extension through sidechains. These have endowed BTTC with core competencies such as a heterogeneous cross-chain structure, fast and cost-effective transfers, and asset security.

By leveraging the fully decentralized BTTC, users are able to transfer mainstream assets among TRON, Ethereum, BSC in a decentralized manner without any limit, according to the open letter by TRON founder Justin Sun on TRON's new vision and the official launch of BitTorrent Chain.

Further, as a layer 2 network that is compatible with both the TRON and Ethereum protocols, BTTC features full compatibility with EVM -- all EVM developers are allowed to easily migrate their Ethereum-based applications fully onto BitTorrent Chain, which provides superior scalability for the Ethereum network.

As BTTC arrives, TRON will see the emergence of a closed-loop ecosystem of layer 1 and 2 networks with sound cross-chain connectivity. By integrating both a robust underlying network of Global Human Settlement Layer and a heterogeneous, scalable cross-chain network BitTorrent Chain that features high throughput and full compatibility with EVM, TRON will enable smooth communication with the world's top layer 1 networks such as Ethereum and BSC.

It is noteworthy that a verifier election of BitTorrent Chain nodes will be held on the TRON blockchain, similar to the one for the TRON protocol. Everyone can take part in the election to become a BTTC node, and BTT holders can cast their votes to earn staking rewards. It is also worth attention that only a limited number of seats are available, and the election will be ended once the limit is reached. Users can earn BTT rewards and co-govern the community once they become the verifiers.

TRON is among the top three public chains and one of the largest blockchain-based operating systems in the world. It has been on a fast track to growth since its inception, and now boasts upwards of 58 million users, more than 2.5 billion transactions, and a TVL of over $11.5 billion. Compared with traditional financial transfer networks, TRON's daily settlement volume is already five times higher than that of PayPal.

TRON has also been active in the innovation of NFT's underlying technology. Besides launching the first NFT standard TRC-721 this March, TRON also enhanced the world's largest distributed storage system BTFS, providing a comprehensive and efficient infrastructure to turn artworks as NFTs on blockchains. Today, TRON's ecosystem is taking off on all fronts.

With the BTTC launch as the prelude, TRON and BitTorrent are officially making inroads into the cross-chain race, ushering in a new era for us all.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


World Meteorological Organization: State Of Climate In 2021: Extreme Events And Major Impacts
Record atmospheric greenhouse gas concentrations and associated accumulated heat have propelled the planet into uncharted territory, with far-reaching repercussions for current and future generations, according to the World Meteorological Organization...More>>


Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat: PIF Secretary General Welcomes Climate Commitments By Australia, New Zealand Heading Into COP26

As COP26 begins today in Glasgow, the Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF), Mr Henry Puna has commended the Prime Ministers of Australia and New Zealand for their latest climate announcements towards the collective Blue Pacific effort to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees...
More>>


ILO: Pandemic Impact On Jobs, Worse Than Expected

The jobs recovery is stalled worldwide and disparities between advanced and developing economies threaten the whole global economy, warned the International Labour Organization (ILO) on Wednesday... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs

Climate: ‘Vague’ Net Zero Promises Not Enough: Planet Still On Track For Catastrophic Heating, UN Report Warns

New and updated commitments made ahead of the pivotal climate conference COP26 in the past months are a positive step forward, but the world remains on track for a dangerous global temperature rise of at least 2.7°C this century even if fully met, a new report by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) has warned... More>>

Pacific: Young Climate Leaders Call For Urgent Climate Action Ahead Of COP26

Eight Pacific Young Climate Leaders shared their experiences of climate resilience and activism in an inaugural dialogue with the Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General, Mr Henry Puna on 21 October 2021... More>>

UN: With Clock Ticking, Sustainable Transport Key To Global Goals
From electric cars and buses to zero-carbon producing energy sources, new and emerging technologies along with innovative policy changes, are critical for combating climate change. But to be effective, they must ensure that transport strategies benefit everyone, including the poorest... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 