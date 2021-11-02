World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Statement By UN Secretary-General António Guterres At COP26 World Leaders Summit

Tuesday, 2 November 2021, 6:39 am
Speech: UNFCCC

01 NOV, 2021

Dear Prime Minister Boris Johnson, I want to thank you and COP President Alok Sharma for your hospitality, leadership, and tireless efforts in the preparation of this COP.

Your Royal Highnesses, Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen,

The six years since the Paris Climate Agreement have been the six hottest years on record.

Our addiction to fossil fuels is pushing humanity to the brink.

We face a stark choice: Either we stop it — or it stops us.

It’s time to say: enough.

Enough of brutalizing biodiversity.

Enough of killing ourselves with carbon.

Enough of treating nature like a toilet.

Enough of burning and drilling and mining our way deeper.

We are digging our own graves.

Our planet is changing before our eyes — from the ocean depths to mountain tops; from melting glaciers to relentless extreme weather events.

Sea-level rise is double the rate it was 30 years ago.

Oceans are hotter than ever — and getting warmer faster.

Parts of the Amazon Rainforest now emit more carbon than they absorb.

Recent climate action announcements might give the impression that we are on track to turn things around.

This is an illusion.

The last published report on Nationally Determined Contributions showed that they would still condemn the world to a calamitous 2.7 degree increase.

And even if the recent pledges were clear and credible — and there are serious questions about some of them — we are still careening towards climate catastrophe.

Even in the best-case scenario, temperatures will rise well above two degrees.

So, as we open this much anticipated climate conference, we are still heading for climate disaster.

Young people know it.

Every country sees it.

Small Island Developing States — and other vulnerable ones — live it.

For them, failure is not an option.

Failure is a death sentence.

Excellencies,

We face a moment of truth.

We are fast approaching tipping points that will trigger escalating feedback loops of global heating.

But investing in the net zero, climate resilient economy will create feedback loops of its own — virtuous circles of sustainable growth, jobs and opportunity.

We have progress to build upon.

A number of countries have made credible commitments to net-zero emissions by mid-century.

Many have pulled the plug on international financing of coal.

Over 700 cities are leading the way to carbon neutrality.

The private sector is waking up.

The Net-Zero Asset Owners Alliance — the gold standard for credible commitments and transparent targets — is managing $10 trillion in assets and catalyzing change across industries.

The climate action army — led by young people — is unstoppable.

They are larger. They are louder.
And, I assure you, they are not going away.

I stand with them.

Excellencies,

The science is clear. We know what to do.

First, we must keep the goal of 1.5 degrees Celsius alive.

This requires greater ambition on mitigation and immediate concrete action to reduce global emissions by 45 per cent by 2030.

G20 countries have a particular responsibility as they represent around 80 per cent of emissions.

According to the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities in light of national circumstances, developed countries must lead the effort.

But emerging economies, too, must go the extra mile, as their contribution is essential for the effective reduction of emissions.

We need maximum ambition – from all countries on all fronts – to make Glasgow a success.

I urge developed countries and emerging economies to build coalitions to create the financial and technological conditions to accelerate the decarbonization of the economy as well as the phase out of coal. These coalitions are meant to support the large emitters that face more difficulties in the transition from grey to green for them to be able to do it.

Let’s have no illusions: if commitments fall short by the end of this COP, countries must revisit their national climate plans and policies.

Not every five years. Every year. Every moment.

Until keeping to 1.5 degrees is assured.

Until subsidies to fossil fuels end.

Until there is a price on carbon.

And until coal is phased out.

But we also need greater clarity.

There is a deficit of credibility and a surplus of confusion over emissions reductions and net zero targets, with different meanings and different metrics.

That is why – beyond the mechanisms already established in the Paris Agreement – I am announcing today that I will establish a Group of Experts to propose clear standards to measure and analyze net zero commitments from non-state actors.

Second, we must do more to protect vulnerable communities from the clear and present dangers of climate change.

Over the last decade, nearly 4 billion people suffered climate-related disasters.

That devastation will only grow.

But Adaptation works.

Early warning systems save lives. Climate-smart agriculture and infrastructure save jobs.

All donors must allocate half their climate finance to adaptation.

And public and multilateral development banks should start as soon as possible.

Third, this COP must be a moment of solidarity.

The $100 billion a year climate finance commitment in support of developing countries must become a $100 billion climate finance reality.

This is critical to restoring trust and credibility.

I welcome the efforts led by Canada and Germany to help get us there.

It is an important first step — but it delays the largest support for years, and it doesn't give clear guarantees.

But beyond the $100 billion, developing countries need far greater resources to fight COVID-19, build resilience and pursue sustainable development.

Those suffering the most – namely, Least Developed Countries and Small Island Developing States – need urgent funding.

More public climate finance. More overseas development aid. More grants. Easier access to funding.

And multilateral development banks must work much more seriously at mobilizing greater investment through blended and private finance.

Excellencies,

The sirens are sounding.

Our planet is talking to us and telling us something.

And so are people everywhere.

Climate action tops the list of people’s concerns, across countries, age and gender.

We must listen — and we must act — and we must choose wisely.

On behalf of this and future generations, I urge you:

Choose ambition.

Choose solidarity.

Choose to safeguard our future and save humanity.

And I thank you.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UNFCCC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


World Meteorological Organization: State Of Climate In 2021: Extreme Events And Major Impacts
Record atmospheric greenhouse gas concentrations and associated accumulated heat have propelled the planet into uncharted territory, with far-reaching repercussions for current and future generations, according to the World Meteorological Organization...More>>


Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat: PIF Secretary General Welcomes Climate Commitments By Australia, New Zealand Heading Into COP26

As COP26 begins today in Glasgow, the Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF), Mr Henry Puna has commended the Prime Ministers of Australia and New Zealand for their latest climate announcements towards the collective Blue Pacific effort to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees...
More>>


ILO: Pandemic Impact On Jobs, Worse Than Expected

The jobs recovery is stalled worldwide and disparities between advanced and developing economies threaten the whole global economy, warned the International Labour Organization (ILO) on Wednesday... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs

Climate: ‘Vague’ Net Zero Promises Not Enough: Planet Still On Track For Catastrophic Heating, UN Report Warns

New and updated commitments made ahead of the pivotal climate conference COP26 in the past months are a positive step forward, but the world remains on track for a dangerous global temperature rise of at least 2.7°C this century even if fully met, a new report by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) has warned... More>>

Pacific: Young Climate Leaders Call For Urgent Climate Action Ahead Of COP26

Eight Pacific Young Climate Leaders shared their experiences of climate resilience and activism in an inaugural dialogue with the Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General, Mr Henry Puna on 21 October 2021... More>>

UN: With Clock Ticking, Sustainable Transport Key To Global Goals
From electric cars and buses to zero-carbon producing energy sources, new and emerging technologies along with innovative policy changes, are critical for combating climate change. But to be effective, they must ensure that transport strategies benefit everyone, including the poorest... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 