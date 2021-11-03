World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

EUROSOLAR Calls For Action - "The Regenerative Europe Decade"

Wednesday, 3 November 2021, 6:35 am
Press Release: EUROSOLAR

Bonn. On the occasion of the current UN Climate Change Conference COP26 and the failure of the G20 countries in climate protection so far, the European Delegates Assembly of EUROSOLAR - European Association for Renewable Energy e. V. addresses politicians and the public with an urgent appeal. The Delegates Assembly, the highest body of EUROSOLAR with the representatives of its 14 national sections, calls for a Regenerative Europe Decade in order to go beyond the European Green Deal and rapidly transform Europe into an emission-negative and climate-positive continent in view of the atmospheric CO2 concentration increasing far in excess of stable levels. EUROSOLAR outlines the measures needed to achieve this in its "Call for Action 2021" published today.

"When it comes to climate protection, the G20 countries continue to fail in their central mission - to safeguard the interests of their constituents and ensure their fundamental economic viability. The often demanded climate neutrality is not enough - and did not even get a mention in the practically empty communiqué of the recent G20 summit in Rome," said Prof. Peter Droege, President of EUROSOLAR. "Far more effective measures will be required than those which have been discussed by politicians so far." Already in January last year, the Board of EUROSOLAR had declared the Regenerative Decade and in this context described ten measures that are mandatory to realize a rapid transformation towards a climate-positive economy and society.

"It is irresponsible to demand climate neutrality with the today's CO2 concentration of nearly 420 parts per million. The goal can only be a climate positive footprint," Droege explains. Thus – according to the first demand of the paper - the emission targets would have to be redefined, since the emission targets formulated so far by the policy are aligned only to climatic neutrality, but not to climatic positivity, which is absolutely necessary, in order to secure the basis of existence of our societies.

In the ten-point paper, EUROSOLAR further calls for the mobilization of a climate defense budget to finance a phase-out of fossil fuels and a transformation to 100 % renewables within less than ten years, the implementation of a European and global climate migration management planning, as billions of people will seek new homes due to escalating global heating, and besides agricultural and soil management transformations demands the commitment of industry to carbon removal and material product binding processes.

The entire document is online available under the following link: https://www.eurosolar.de/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/EDA_Resolution_en.pdf.

 

About EUROSOLAR

EUROSOLAR - European Association for Renewable Energy e. V. is a non-profit organization and independent of political parties, institutions, companies and interest groups. EUROSOLAR develops and stimulates political and economic action plans and concepts for the introduction of renewable energies. This ranges from market introduction strategies to proposals for further research and development policies, from tax policy subsidies to arms conversion with solar energy, from the contribution of solar energy to the Third World to agricultural, transport and construction policies. EUROSOLAR was founded in 1988 by Dr. Hermann Scheer, the head office is in Bonn, Germany. President of EUROSOLAR is Prof. Peter Droege.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from EUROSOLAR on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


World Meteorological Organization: State Of Climate In 2021: Extreme Events And Major Impacts
Record atmospheric greenhouse gas concentrations and associated accumulated heat have propelled the planet into uncharted territory, with far-reaching repercussions for current and future generations, according to the World Meteorological Organization...More>>


Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat: PIF Secretary General Welcomes Climate Commitments By Australia, New Zealand Heading Into COP26

As COP26 begins today in Glasgow, the Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF), Mr Henry Puna has commended the Prime Ministers of Australia and New Zealand for their latest climate announcements towards the collective Blue Pacific effort to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees...
More>>


ILO: Pandemic Impact On Jobs, Worse Than Expected

The jobs recovery is stalled worldwide and disparities between advanced and developing economies threaten the whole global economy, warned the International Labour Organization (ILO) on Wednesday... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs

Climate: ‘Vague’ Net Zero Promises Not Enough: Planet Still On Track For Catastrophic Heating, UN Report Warns

New and updated commitments made ahead of the pivotal climate conference COP26 in the past months are a positive step forward, but the world remains on track for a dangerous global temperature rise of at least 2.7°C this century even if fully met, a new report by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) has warned... More>>

Pacific: Young Climate Leaders Call For Urgent Climate Action Ahead Of COP26

Eight Pacific Young Climate Leaders shared their experiences of climate resilience and activism in an inaugural dialogue with the Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General, Mr Henry Puna on 21 October 2021... More>>

UN: With Clock Ticking, Sustainable Transport Key To Global Goals
From electric cars and buses to zero-carbon producing energy sources, new and emerging technologies along with innovative policy changes, are critical for combating climate change. But to be effective, they must ensure that transport strategies benefit everyone, including the poorest... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 