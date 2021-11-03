World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Integrate Water Supplies And Climate Action, World Leaders Urge

Wednesday, 3 November 2021, 7:33 am
Press Release: UN News

Water and climate action must be integrated to ensure sufficient water supply in the face of a rising global population and environmental degradation, a coalition of world leaders said on Tuesday.

Climate change is exacerbating both water scarcity and water-related hazards, they said in an urgent call issued at the COP26 UN climate change conference, in Glasgow, Scotland.

Water needs rising

Currently, 3.6 billion people globally, face inadequate access to water at least one month per year, and the number is expected to surpass five billion by 2050, the Water and Climate Coalition (WCC) leaders warned.

They were convened by the heads of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and UN Water, which supports countries in sustainably managing water and sanitation infrastructure.

“Increasing temperatures are resulting in global and regional precipitation changes, leading to shifts in rainfall patterns and agricultural seasons, with a major impact on food security and human health and well-being,” said Petteri Taalas, the WMO Secretary-General.

“This past year has seen a continuation of extreme, water-related events, which have killed hundreds, displaced thousands and affected millions,” he added.

Focus on data

The WCC leaders are highlighting the need for integrated water-climate management, with a focus on increased data and information, to help determine when, where and how much water can be supplied today and in the future.

Only 0.5 per cent of water on Earth is usable and available as freshwater. However, terrestrial water storage – a term to describe all water on the land surface and subsurface, including soil moisture, snow and ice – has dropped by one centimetre each year over the past two decades.

“Without good data, climate and water policies are only empty words,” said the President of Hungary, János Áder, a member of the Water and Climate Leaders panel.

“Effective action requires knowledge, knowledge requires information, information requires data.”

Achieve real change

The Water and Climate Coalition (WCC) is spearheaded by WMO and 10 UN agencies. It supports integrating water and climate to speed up progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The coalition is fronted by the Water and Climate Leaders panel, whose 18 members include current and former world leaders, as well as high-level representatives from UN entities, civil society, the private sector, and two youth envoys.

Barbara Visser, Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management of the Netherlands, stressed that water is the key to achieving real change and the goals of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

“Climate change is happening now and is jeopardizing peace, security, biodiversity and global sustainable development,” she said.

“Let’s scale up and accelerate action in the field of governance, financing, data and information, capacity building and innovation to turn the tide and to secure a sustainable future, leaving no one behind.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


World Meteorological Organization: State Of Climate In 2021: Extreme Events And Major Impacts
Record atmospheric greenhouse gas concentrations and associated accumulated heat have propelled the planet into uncharted territory, with far-reaching repercussions for current and future generations, according to the World Meteorological Organization...More>>


Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat: PIF Secretary General Welcomes Climate Commitments By Australia, New Zealand Heading Into COP26

As COP26 begins today in Glasgow, the Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF), Mr Henry Puna has commended the Prime Ministers of Australia and New Zealand for their latest climate announcements towards the collective Blue Pacific effort to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees...
More>>


ILO: Pandemic Impact On Jobs, Worse Than Expected

The jobs recovery is stalled worldwide and disparities between advanced and developing economies threaten the whole global economy, warned the International Labour Organization (ILO) on Wednesday... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs

Climate: ‘Vague’ Net Zero Promises Not Enough: Planet Still On Track For Catastrophic Heating, UN Report Warns

New and updated commitments made ahead of the pivotal climate conference COP26 in the past months are a positive step forward, but the world remains on track for a dangerous global temperature rise of at least 2.7°C this century even if fully met, a new report by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) has warned... More>>

Pacific: Young Climate Leaders Call For Urgent Climate Action Ahead Of COP26

Eight Pacific Young Climate Leaders shared their experiences of climate resilience and activism in an inaugural dialogue with the Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General, Mr Henry Puna on 21 October 2021... More>>

UN: With Clock Ticking, Sustainable Transport Key To Global Goals
From electric cars and buses to zero-carbon producing energy sources, new and emerging technologies along with innovative policy changes, are critical for combating climate change. But to be effective, they must ensure that transport strategies benefit everyone, including the poorest... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 