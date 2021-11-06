World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Tracer And Verofax Usher Food Traceability And Sustainability In UAE With Blockchain-based Management Platform

Saturday, 6 November 2021, 6:25 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

DUBAI, UAE, Nov 5, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Tracer Tech, headquartered in Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP), UAE, is set to launch its new food safety and traceability application, powered by leading asset management provider Verofax.

Tracer's food safety solution enables CPGs (consumer packaged goods) and retailers to engage with consumers directly by making products that are digitally enabled and verifiable. Built on top of Verofax's blockchain-based traceability platform, the Tracer App empowers consumers to choose food items based on their personal preferences such as freshness, sustainability and ethical sourcing, in a differentiated interface that drives satisfaction and loyalty. 70% of shoppers value traceability according to a recent survey, and are willing to pay a premium for brands that offer such functionality.

Capitalizing on a fast-growing fine food market that's expected to hit $160+ bn this year, Tracer is also launching its own fine-food marketplace with traceability as a cornerstone of the offering. Traceability offers granular visibility and analytics to allow Tracer marketplace to optimize operations, storage conditions, and logistics to prevent wastage of high-value food items imported from around the world, reducing negative footprint resulting from wasted and expired products throughout the production to consumption cycle. The Tracer marketplace also ensures authentic and certified food items with traceability from source and condition of storage in transit, to be checked on Blockchain records before purchase.

Khalid Roumieh, Co-founder and CEO of Tracer, concurred on the univocal demand for traceability solutions saying "Traceability plays a key role in meeting changing shopper needs, advanced product marketing and access to affluent consumers. However, much of the ecosystem stood fragmented until now, as retailers did not have access to immutable data records on a single repository empowering retail and consumers with access to check before they buy. Traceability is accelerating fast with digital technology providers, CPG brands and retailers teaming together to facilitate omni-channel experiences based on consumer data analytics."

Tracer had partnered with PLM, a retail specialist in the Middle East, to create a retail studio environment, which is showcasing what the future beholds for the retail industry. Mr. Roumieh further remarked, "Verofax solutions on Blockchain hosted on Azure, SAP and AWS offers our clients complete data security and automation of operations to increase operational efficiency."

"Verofax is one of the first blockchain-based traceability platforms in the region, helping brands to turn their products digitally-enabled and engage directly with customers to boost loyalty. Validated certificates and product tracing will accelerate brand growth and create opportunities through direct marketing and channel transparency," said Wassim Merheby, CEO at Verofax.

Verofax is supported by leading technology platforms. In partnership with Verofax, Tracer is helping the industry realize a new vision of a digital and verifiable food marketplace built on Blockchain, empowering customers with validation.

About TRACER

TRACER is a start-up with a mission to provide solutions that improve processes and deliver growth. Beyond food and retail-tech solutions, TRACER provides cold-chain solutions for logistics providers, and offers its own fine food marketplace. Visit www.tech-tracer.com or contact them on sales@tech-tracer.com.

About Verofax

Verofax is a Digital Asset Management solution provider, validated and available across Europe, Asia and the Middle East over multiple cloud environments, helping businesses achieve sustainable supply chains, one-to-one engagement with customers, and complete traceability across operations. Verofax is partnered with Microsoft Azure, AWS and SAP. Visit www.verofax.com or email info@verofax.com.

