World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

APEC Region’s Economy To Grow By 6% In 2021: Report

Monday, 8 November 2021, 5:17 pm
Press Release: APEC

The economy of the APEC region is expected to grow by 6 percent in 2021 and will settle at 4.9 percent in 2022 in anticipation of the unwinding of fiscal and monetary support measures, says a newly published report on economic trends in the Asia-Pacific.

According to the latest APEC Regional Trends Analysis (ARTA), the Asia-Pacific expanded by 8 percent during the first half of 2021, following a 3.7 percent contraction in the first half of 2020. However, growth among member economies continues to diverge and uncertainties remain substantial.

Growth in the volume and value of merchandise trade accelerated by double-digits in the first half of this year thanks to the combined effect of a low comparison point following a substantial economic contraction a year ago and a rebound in economic activity. Trade in COVID-19-associated goods such as pharmaceuticals, telecommunications equipment and computers continued to be strong.

However, the analysis also saw a steep decline in greenfield investments to the APEC region, plunging to the lowest level in almost 20 years. This is particularly concerning given the crucial role they play in boosting infrastructure development and productivity as well as improving domestic technology and skills.

Another concerning development in rising inflation. The region recorded a higher inflation rate of 2.6 percent in the first nine months of 2021, after averaging 1.5 percent in 2020. The analysis points out the risk of an upward trend in inflation to economic recovery if left unaddressed.

“APEC, along with the global economy, is in uncharted territory, where recovery is underway even amid an ongoing pandemic,” said Dr Denis Hew, Director of the APEC Policy Support Unit, which produced the report. “There are many hard-earned lessons from the pandemic, central to which is that economic, trade and health policies are intertwined – and that good policies matter.”

“Unequal access to vaccines needs to be addressed urgently to avoid a two-track recovery,” Dr Hew added. “APEC economies should also think ahead toward facilitating a gradual and steady economic reopening to revive viable sectors such as travel and tourism, reinvigorate manufacturing industries and herald the emergence of new jobs, markets and businesses that could prove more sustainable as well as profitable.”

The report also addressed the existential threat of climate change for the region and humanity as a whole, as it will affect APEC economies’ financial systems, supply chains and consumer behavior.

“Addressing climate change is the realm not only of scientists, but of policymakers who can change the incentive structures and the rules,” said Emmanuel San Andres, an analyst at the APEC Policy Support Unit who co-wrote the report. “Climate change disproportionately impacts vulnerable populations, including the poor and Indigenous peoples, even as they contribute the least to it.”

The report noted that even in the best-case scenario, where climate change is kept at or below 2.0°C, APEC can expect GDP losses of up to 11.3 percent by 2050.

“We need to strengthen global and regional cooperation and emphasize actions, not just commitments on climate change,” San Andres added. “Tackling climate change requires a holistic approach across a range of areas and issues, including ensuring that implementation of green policies addresses its negative side effects.”

The report helps to set the tone for the APEC Ministerial Meeting and the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting to be held this week.

A graphical overview of the region’s economic, trade and investment performance by the APEC Policy Support Unit is now available. The APEC in Charts 2021 showcases 17 indicators as well as a section on the COVID-19 pandemic; showing the number of cases and deaths, the vaccination status, and the top five most traded COVID-19-related products in the region.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from APEC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Sudan: UN Expert Deplores Deadly Military Response To Protests

A UN human rights expert today expressed alarm at the ongoing violent repression of peaceful demonstrations in Sudan, and the excessive use of force against those protesting the military coup d’état of 25 October... More>>

World Meteorological Organization: State Of Climate In 2021: Extreme Events And Major Impacts
Record atmospheric greenhouse gas concentrations and associated accumulated heat have propelled the planet into uncharted territory, with far-reaching repercussions for current and future generations, according to the World Meteorological Organization...More>>


Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat: PIF Secretary General Welcomes Climate Commitments By Australia, New Zealand Heading Into COP26

As COP26 begins today in Glasgow, the Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF), Mr Henry Puna has commended the Prime Ministers of Australia and New Zealand for their latest climate announcements towards the collective Blue Pacific effort to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees...
More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


COP26: Enough Of ‘Treating Nature Like A Toilet’ – Guterres Brings Stark Call For Climate Action To Glasgow
As the World Leaders Summit opened on day two of COP26, UN chief António Guterres sent a stark message to the international community. “We are digging our own graves”, he said, referring to the addiction to fossil fuels which threatens to push humanity and the planet, to the brink, through unsustainable global heating... More>>


Climate: ‘Vague’ Net Zero Promises Not Enough: Planet Still On Track For Catastrophic Heating, UN Report Warns

New and updated commitments made ahead of the pivotal climate conference COP26 in the past months are a positive step forward, but the world remains on track for a dangerous global temperature rise of at least 2.7°C this century even if fully met, a new report by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) has warned... More>>

Pacific: Young Climate Leaders Call For Urgent Climate Action Ahead Of COP26

Eight Pacific Young Climate Leaders shared their experiences of climate resilience and activism in an inaugural dialogue with the Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General, Mr Henry Puna on 21 October 2021... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 