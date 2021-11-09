World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Thailand: Provide Legal Status To Refugees, End Detention And Forced Returns

Tuesday, 9 November 2021, 6:05 am
Press Release: Fortify Rights

U.N. to Assess Thailand’s Human Rights Record on November 10

(BANGKOK, November 8, 2021)–As Thailand comes under review by the U.N. Human Rights Council, the government should take immediate and concrete steps to facilitate legal status for refugees and end the arbitrary arrest, detention, and forced returns of refugees, Fortify Rights said today. On November 10, the U.N. Human Rights Council will examine Thailand’s human rights record since 2016, including its record on refugee rights, as part of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) process.

Ahead of Thailand’s UPR session, Fortify Rights today published an analysis of Thailand’s record on refugee rights during the reporting period.

“With a refugee crisis brewing along Thailand’s border with Myanmar, the UPR provides an opportunity for Thailand to acknowledge and correct course on longstanding refugee rights concerns.” said Amy Smith, Executive Director at Fortify Rights. “U.N. Human Rights Council member states should do everything they can to ensure Thailand delivers on its promises and international responsibility to protect refugees.”

As an increasing number of men, women, and children flee their homes in neighboring Myanmar to escape military-led attacks, threatening regional stability, senior Thai government officials discussed cross-border humanitarian aid during a recent U.S. delegation visit on October 18 and 19. While cross-border aid will be critically important to provide humanitarian assistance to the more than 200,000 people displaced by the Myanmar military’s attacks since February 1, the Thai government must also protect the rights of refugees seeking protection in Thailand.

Analysis: Thailand's Record on Refugee Rights, 2016-2021, prepared by Fortify Rights for Thailand’s UPR, is based on research and monitoring conducted by the organization between 2016 and 2021 and provides detailed information and recommendations to the Thai government on three key areas of concern, namely the lack of legal status for refugees in Thailand, the refoulement or forced return of refugees seeking protection in Thailand, and the arbitrary arrest and detention of refugees, including refugee children.

“Thailand lacks a legal framework to specifically recognize and provide protections to refugees,” the Fortify Rights analysis published today states. “As a result, refugees in Thailand are subject to arbitrary arrest, detention, and refoulement.”

In its national-report submission to the Human Rights Council Working Group on the UPR, dated August 17, 2021, Thailand highlighted the government’s efforts to establish a National Screening Mechanism (NSM) to “identify people in need of protection and to grant them legal status and access to the necessary public services.” However, the implementation of the regulation, which the government enacted in December 2019, has been slow and Fortify Rights expressed concerned about whether the mechanism will comply with international human rights standards.

Despite the affirmation in its national-report submission that “Thailand respects the principle of non-refoulement,” refugees in Thailand remain subject to forced return. For example, in response to the potential influx of refugees following the military coup on February 1, 2021 in Myanmar, the government ramped up its military presence on the Thailand-Myanmar border to “prevent illegal immigration.” Fortify Rights also documented the forced return of at least 2,000 refugees to Myanmar in May 2021.

Fortify Rights also documented the continued immigration detention of refugees, including children, during the five-year period under review at the Human Rights Council (2016-2021), despite government commitments to end the immigration detention of children.

The Analysis provides a series of recommendations for Thailand and U.N. Human Rights Council member states to improve refugee rights in Thailand, including ensuring the NSM is implemented in line with international human rights standards, preventing the refoulement of refugees, and releasing all refugees currently detained solely on the basis of their immigration status.

This is Thailand’s third review under the UPR process—a process that takes place every five years. During Thailand’s last review in 2016, Thailand received several recommendations relevant to refugees, including recommendations to: ratify the 1951 Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees and its 1967 Protocol; provide legal status to refugees; abide by the principle of non-refoulement; and end the arbitrary detention of refugees.

“Despite making some promising public commitments, Thailand continues to chronically underdeliver on the rights of refugees,” said Amy Smith. “Without sustained international pressure, refugee rights in Thailand remain in the balance.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Fortify Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Sudan: UN Expert Deplores Deadly Military Response To Protests

A UN human rights expert today expressed alarm at the ongoing violent repression of peaceful demonstrations in Sudan, and the excessive use of force against those protesting the military coup d’état of 25 October... More>>

World Meteorological Organization: State Of Climate In 2021: Extreme Events And Major Impacts
Record atmospheric greenhouse gas concentrations and associated accumulated heat have propelled the planet into uncharted territory, with far-reaching repercussions for current and future generations, according to the World Meteorological Organization...More>>


Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat: PIF Secretary General Welcomes Climate Commitments By Australia, New Zealand Heading Into COP26

As COP26 begins today in Glasgow, the Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF), Mr Henry Puna has commended the Prime Ministers of Australia and New Zealand for their latest climate announcements towards the collective Blue Pacific effort to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees...
More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


COP26: Enough Of ‘Treating Nature Like A Toilet’ – Guterres Brings Stark Call For Climate Action To Glasgow
As the World Leaders Summit opened on day two of COP26, UN chief António Guterres sent a stark message to the international community. “We are digging our own graves”, he said, referring to the addiction to fossil fuels which threatens to push humanity and the planet, to the brink, through unsustainable global heating... More>>


Climate: ‘Vague’ Net Zero Promises Not Enough: Planet Still On Track For Catastrophic Heating, UN Report Warns

New and updated commitments made ahead of the pivotal climate conference COP26 in the past months are a positive step forward, but the world remains on track for a dangerous global temperature rise of at least 2.7°C this century even if fully met, a new report by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) has warned... More>>

Pacific: Young Climate Leaders Call For Urgent Climate Action Ahead Of COP26

Eight Pacific Young Climate Leaders shared their experiences of climate resilience and activism in an inaugural dialogue with the Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General, Mr Henry Puna on 21 October 2021... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 