World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Tunisia And Libya: UN Experts Condemn Collective Expulsion And Deplorable Living Conditions Of Migrants

Thursday, 11 November 2021, 6:22 am
Press Release: UN Special Procedures - Human Rights

GENEVA (10 November 2021) – UN human rights experts* today condemned Tunisia’s recent collective expulsion of migrants and asylum seekers, pointing to allegations that they were subjected to brutal racism and arbitrarily expelled to dangerous conditions in Libya.

Dozens of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa remain in a precarious situation near the Tunisia-Libya border, where they lack access to shelter, food, water and medical care and face extreme threats of torture, abduction, and gender and sexual based violence.

Tunisia’s expulsion of these migrants and asylum seekers, as well as its continued denial of their re-entry, may violate Tunisia’s obligations under international law, the experts said. They reminded Tunisia of its non-refoulement obligations which require that States do not return individuals to countries where they would be in danger of being subjected to torture, ill-treatment, arbitrary detention, or other irreparable harm.

“We are deeply concerned about the safety, dignity, physical integrity and living conditions of the migrants, particularly pregnant women and children, who are stranded at the Tunisia-Libya border,” the experts said.

Some of the migrants and asylum seekers were beaten and threatened by Tunisian authorities, they said. “We are alarmed over reports that some migrants that were trying to seek entry to Tunisia, including one child, have been abducted by an unidentified group of armed men and held captive in Libya,” the experts added. “Several others have been reportedly detained by Libyan authorities and taken to detention centres.

“We remind Libyan authorities of their obligation to respect, protect and fulfill the fundamental human rights of migrants including their right to life, liberty, security, health, food, shelter and water and sanitation”, the experts said.

The experts said migrants and asylum seekers are all from countries in sub-Saharan Africa. “This raises major concerns that these people are being subjected to violations of their human rights in Tunisia and Libya on a racialized basis, especially in light of reports we have received of increasing racist and xenophobic treatment of sub-Saharan African Migrants,” they said.

“We recall that the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination requires that governments protect everyone from racialized violence or bodily harm, whether inflicted by government officials or by an individual group or institution.”

The experts have been in contact with the Governments of Tunisia and Libya to address these concerns.

 

*The UN experts: Ms E. Tendayi Achiume, Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance; Mr. Felipe González Morales, Special Rapporteur on the human rights of migrants; Mr. Michael Fakhri, Special Rapporteur on the right to food; Ms. Tlaleng Mofokeng , Special Rapporteur on the right of everyone to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health; Mr. Balakrishnan Rajagopal, Special Rapporteur on adequate housing as a component of the right to an adequate standard of living; Mr. Nils Melzer , Special Rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment; Ms. Reem Alsalem, Special Rapporteur on violence against women, its causes and consequences; Ms. Dominique Day (Chair), Ms. Catherine S. Namakula (Vice-Chair), Ms. Miriam Ekiudoko, Mr. Sushil Raj, Ms. Barbara G. Reynolds Working Group of Experts on People of African Descent; Ms. Elina Steinerte (Chair-Rapporteur), Ms. Miriam Estrada-Castillo (Vice-Chair), Ms. Leigh Toomey, Mr. Mumba Malila, Ms. Priya Gopalan, Working Group on arbitrary detention;

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN Special Procedures - Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Sudan: UN Expert Deplores Deadly Military Response To Protests

A UN human rights expert today expressed alarm at the ongoing violent repression of peaceful demonstrations in Sudan, and the excessive use of force against those protesting the military coup d’état of 25 October... More>>

World Meteorological Organization: State Of Climate In 2021: Extreme Events And Major Impacts
Record atmospheric greenhouse gas concentrations and associated accumulated heat have propelled the planet into uncharted territory, with far-reaching repercussions for current and future generations, according to the World Meteorological Organization...More>>


Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat: PIF Secretary General Welcomes Climate Commitments By Australia, New Zealand Heading Into COP26

As COP26 begins today in Glasgow, the Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF), Mr Henry Puna has commended the Prime Ministers of Australia and New Zealand for their latest climate announcements towards the collective Blue Pacific effort to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees...
More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


COP26: Enough Of ‘Treating Nature Like A Toilet’ – Guterres Brings Stark Call For Climate Action To Glasgow
As the World Leaders Summit opened on day two of COP26, UN chief António Guterres sent a stark message to the international community. “We are digging our own graves”, he said, referring to the addiction to fossil fuels which threatens to push humanity and the planet, to the brink, through unsustainable global heating... More>>


Climate: ‘Vague’ Net Zero Promises Not Enough: Planet Still On Track For Catastrophic Heating, UN Report Warns

New and updated commitments made ahead of the pivotal climate conference COP26 in the past months are a positive step forward, but the world remains on track for a dangerous global temperature rise of at least 2.7°C this century even if fully met, a new report by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) has warned... More>>

Pacific: Young Climate Leaders Call For Urgent Climate Action Ahead Of COP26

Eight Pacific Young Climate Leaders shared their experiences of climate resilience and activism in an inaugural dialogue with the Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General, Mr Henry Puna on 21 October 2021... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 