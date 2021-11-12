World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN Human Rights Committee Issues Findings On Germany, Ukraine, Armenia And Botswana

Friday, 12 November 2021, 6:14 am
Press Release: UN Treaty Bodies

GENEVA (11 November 2021) — The UN Human Rights Committee today issued its findings on Germany, Ukraine, Armenia and Botswana, the States parties that it reviewed during its latest session.

The findings contain positive aspects of each country's implementation of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, as well as the Committee's main concerns and recommendations. Some of the key highlights include:

Germany

The Committee was concerned at the authorities’ extensive surveillance powers, including online surveillance, and the hacking of encrypted communications data during criminal investigations. It recommended that the State party ensure all types of surveillance activities are in full compliance with the Covenant; and that surveillance is subject to effective and independent oversight mechanisms.

While recognising Germany’s adoption of the Climate Change Law in 2019 and the Climate Action Plan 2050, the Committee, however, discussed the lack of specific information on preventive measures taken to avoid negative impacts of climate change, such as the severe floods earlier this year. It recommended that the State party intensify its efforts to strengthen the legal framework on climate change. It also called on Germany to develop mechanisms to ensure the sustainable use of natural resources and to adopt a precautionary approach to prevent climate-related disasters.

Ukraine

The Human Rights Committee expressed concern about reports of intimidation, persecution and attacks against journalists and human rights defenders, as well as anti-corruption, LGBTI and gender activists by various actors, including extreme right-wing groups. It urged Ukraine to ensure that Government officials do not impede the right to freedom of expression of human rights defenders and journalists; and to effectively protect them from threats, pressure, intimidation or attack.

The Committee called on Ukraine to accelerate its efforts to conduct thorough and impartial investigations into the killings and other human rights violations that took place during the Maidan and Odessa protests in early 2014, noting the slow progress in investigations and corresponding trials. It also urged the State party to identify, prosecute, and punish all perpetrators with penalties commensurate with the gravity of their crimes.

Armenia

The Committee’s experts expressed concern about undue legal restrictions on the freedom of peaceful assembly, unjustifiable police interference in peaceful demonstrations as well as arbitrary and prolonged detention of demonstrators. They recommended that Armenia reduce police presence at demonstrations and investigate all allegations of excessive use of force and arbitrary arrest and detention by State agents during protests. It also called on Armenia to ensure that domestic laws on the use of force are in full compliance with the UN Basic Principles on the use of Force and Firearms by Law Enforcement Officials and the Guidance on the Use of Less-Lethal Weapons in Law Enforcement.

On the independence of the judiciary, the Committee was concerned about the influence exerted by the executive and legislative branches and the current procedures for the selection, appointment and suspension of judges and prosecutors. It recommended the State party ensure that judges and prosecutors are protected from any form of undue pressure and interference, and guarantee the security of tenure of judges and prosecutors.

Botswana

The Committee was particularly concerned about the lack of anti-discrimination laws in the country. It called on Botswana to adopt comprehensive legislation to prohibit any form of discrimination including sexual orientation, gender identity, religion, disability, HIV/AIDS status, ethnic and political affiliation.

The Committee recommended that Botswana intensify its efforts to combat trafficking in persons, notably of women and children, for the purpose of commercial sexual exploitation. It also requested that Botswana ensure all cases of trafficking are thoroughly investigated, perpetrators are prosecuted, and that victims are provided with full reparation.

The above Concluding Observations of the Committee are now available online on the session webpage.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN Treaty Bodies on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Sudan: UN Expert Deplores Deadly Military Response To Protests

A UN human rights expert today expressed alarm at the ongoing violent repression of peaceful demonstrations in Sudan, and the excessive use of force against those protesting the military coup d’état of 25 October... More>>

World Meteorological Organization: State Of Climate In 2021: Extreme Events And Major Impacts
Record atmospheric greenhouse gas concentrations and associated accumulated heat have propelled the planet into uncharted territory, with far-reaching repercussions for current and future generations, according to the World Meteorological Organization...More>>


Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat: PIF Secretary General Welcomes Climate Commitments By Australia, New Zealand Heading Into COP26

As COP26 begins today in Glasgow, the Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF), Mr Henry Puna has commended the Prime Ministers of Australia and New Zealand for their latest climate announcements towards the collective Blue Pacific effort to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees...
More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


COP26: Enough Of ‘Treating Nature Like A Toilet’ – Guterres Brings Stark Call For Climate Action To Glasgow
As the World Leaders Summit opened on day two of COP26, UN chief António Guterres sent a stark message to the international community. “We are digging our own graves”, he said, referring to the addiction to fossil fuels which threatens to push humanity and the planet, to the brink, through unsustainable global heating... More>>


Climate: ‘Vague’ Net Zero Promises Not Enough: Planet Still On Track For Catastrophic Heating, UN Report Warns

New and updated commitments made ahead of the pivotal climate conference COP26 in the past months are a positive step forward, but the world remains on track for a dangerous global temperature rise of at least 2.7°C this century even if fully met, a new report by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) has warned... More>>

Pacific: Young Climate Leaders Call For Urgent Climate Action Ahead Of COP26

Eight Pacific Young Climate Leaders shared their experiences of climate resilience and activism in an inaugural dialogue with the Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General, Mr Henry Puna on 21 October 2021... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 