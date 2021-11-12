World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Delivery & Accountability Placed At Centre Of The Post-COP26 Agenda For Cities, Regions, Investors & Business

Friday, 12 November 2021, 6:24 am
Press Release: UNFCCC

Issued on behalf of the COP25 and COP26 High-Level Climate Champions

DELIVERING 1.5°C

CLIMATE CHAMPIONS PLACE DELIVERY AND ACCOUNTABILITY AT CENTRE OF THE POST-COP26 AGENDA FOR CITIES, REGIONS, INVESTORS AND BUSINESS

11 November - Today, at the mandated UN High-Level Event for Global Climate Action - “Racing to a Better World”- the High-Level Climate Champions, Gonzalo Muñoz and Nigel Topping, formally report to Parties on the progress made by non-state actors, and set-out the five-year plan -- Improved Marrakech Partnership for Enhancing Ambition -- to accelerate delivery during this decisive decade.

The event marks the culmination of the non-state actor agenda at COP26, which has sat prominently alongside the government agenda at Glasgow, and includes contributions by UN Secretary-General Antònio Guterres, COP26 President Alok Sharma, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, and Vanessa Nakate.

With significant new commitments from real economy actors on mitigation, adaptation, and mobilization of finance, focus turns now to driving implementation. At the event, the High-Level Climate Champions alongside the Marrakech Partnership (a global alliance of more than 320 major initiatives, coalitions, and NGOs), present their five year plan, which has also been summarised today in the Yearbook of Global Climate Action.

The vision aims to deepen engagement with regional stakeholders, enhance the implementation of commitments, and develop tools for accountability. Core priorities include:

  • Expanding the global campaigns of Race to Zero, Race to Resilience and the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, with a focus on developing near-term plans to deliver science-based commitments, scaling action for climate-vulnerable communities, and mobilising finance to developing and emerging economies.
  • Driving alignment on sectoral transformation via the 2030 Breakthroughs, the Resilience Transformations and the Climate Action Pathways to make real economy solutions accessible and affordable everywhere.
  • Deepening regionalisation to ensure actors are brought in from all corners of the globe, with special recognition to marginalised voices and the most vulnerable.
  • Upholding the highest standards of transparency and accountability for non-Party stakeholder commitments, including regular audits of campaign members and stronger mechanisms to remove individual entities that are unable to meet requirements. The Champions are also establishing a process to deal with public enquiries on any member of the Race to Zero campaign.

The Champions have worked over the past year to enhance integrity and track the progress and impact of commitments made by businesses, investors, cities, states and regions and initiatives. A summary of this work, including metrics and tools to measure the efficacy of actions to boost resilience, can be found in an accompanying factsheet, also published today.

These efforts serve as a source of credible evidence on how actors are following through on their commitments ahead of the Paris Agreement’s Global Stocktake in 2023.

In direct response to the Champions’ five-year plan, leading members of the Marrakech Partnership committed to fully support its implementation with a public declaration, representing their pledge “to do everything we can to bridge this gap, and keep a 1.5°C temperature limit within reach.”

Nigel Topping, UN High-Level Climate Champion for COP26 said:

“The momentum among non-state actors is only set to grow. That is clearly welcome given the mountain left to climb. The science is clear. We’re not transitioning nearly fast enough. Turning today’s momentum into implementation is now absolutely the order of the day.”

Gonzalo Muñoz, UN High-Level Climate Champion for COP26 said:

“This Yearbook lands at a critical moment in the fight against climate change. However, actions by individual actors will not see us halve emissions by the end of this decade, as is required to keep in line with a 1.5°C resilient future. As non-Party stakeholders, we realize the imperative to work together towards a common goal, both among ourselves and in conjunction with Parties.”

Michael Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg L.P. and Bloomberg Philanthropies and the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Climate Ambition and Solutions said:

“Climate change is a challenge that can’t be solved by federal governments alone. It will also take cities and states, businesses and universities, tribal nations and faith organisations, and everyone in between - because this is an all-hands-on-deck situation. To build on the momentum of growing climate ambitions from non-state actors, Bloomberg Philanthropies will support the deepening of engagement, especially in developing countries, and data initiatives to track progress and ensure accountability.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UNFCCC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Sudan: UN Expert Deplores Deadly Military Response To Protests

A UN human rights expert today expressed alarm at the ongoing violent repression of peaceful demonstrations in Sudan, and the excessive use of force against those protesting the military coup d’état of 25 October... More>>

World Meteorological Organization: State Of Climate In 2021: Extreme Events And Major Impacts
Record atmospheric greenhouse gas concentrations and associated accumulated heat have propelled the planet into uncharted territory, with far-reaching repercussions for current and future generations, according to the World Meteorological Organization...More>>


Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat: PIF Secretary General Welcomes Climate Commitments By Australia, New Zealand Heading Into COP26

As COP26 begins today in Glasgow, the Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF), Mr Henry Puna has commended the Prime Ministers of Australia and New Zealand for their latest climate announcements towards the collective Blue Pacific effort to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees...
More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


COP26: Enough Of ‘Treating Nature Like A Toilet’ – Guterres Brings Stark Call For Climate Action To Glasgow
As the World Leaders Summit opened on day two of COP26, UN chief António Guterres sent a stark message to the international community. “We are digging our own graves”, he said, referring to the addiction to fossil fuels which threatens to push humanity and the planet, to the brink, through unsustainable global heating... More>>


Climate: ‘Vague’ Net Zero Promises Not Enough: Planet Still On Track For Catastrophic Heating, UN Report Warns

New and updated commitments made ahead of the pivotal climate conference COP26 in the past months are a positive step forward, but the world remains on track for a dangerous global temperature rise of at least 2.7°C this century even if fully met, a new report by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) has warned... More>>

Pacific: Young Climate Leaders Call For Urgent Climate Action Ahead Of COP26

Eight Pacific Young Climate Leaders shared their experiences of climate resilience and activism in an inaugural dialogue with the Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General, Mr Henry Puna on 21 October 2021... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 