World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Landmine Casualties ‘Exceptionally High’, Syria And Afghanistan Worst-hit

Friday, 12 November 2021, 6:37 am
Press Release: UN News

Global casualties from anti-personnel landmines were “exceptionally high” last year, with Syrians and Afghans worst-hit, a UN-backed civil society report said on Wednesday

According to Landmine Monitor 2021, the number of victims rose by 20 per cent in 2020 compared with the previous 12 months, the result of “increased armed conflict and contamination” of land with improvised mines.

Victims in 50+ countries

In total, more than 7,000 people were killed or injured in 54 countries and areas, while Myanmar was the only State where it was confirmed that the weapons have been used in the last 16 months – as they have been since reporting began in 1999 - the Landmine Monitor said.

There was also unconfirmed “sporadic” use of the weapons in a dozen other countries, including Cameroon, Egypt, Niger, the Philippines, Thailand, Tunisia and Venezuela, along with “strong indicators” of landmine use in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict in 2020, and in surrounding districts.

“Our problem was that we did not have information of what mines were there, if mines were laid during the active conflict, or if the mines were used after the imposed peace and ceasefire,” said Landmine Monitor contributing editor, Mark Hiznay, who also highlighted access problems to the region.

“The parties have not been forthcoming in terms of information provided…but it’s clear there are some very strong pointers (that) someone used anti-personnel mines there.”

From June 2020 to October this year, non-State armed groups were also found to have used improvised landmines in at least six countries: Afghanistan, Colombia, India, Myanmar, Nigeria, and Pakistan.

On a more positive note, some 70 non-State armed groups have now also agreed not to use landmines, Mr. Hiznay noted.

Non-combatants pay highest price

Civilians continue to be the weapons’ primary victims, accounting for eight in 10 casualties, with children making up at least half of those killed or maimed.

Although men and boys account for 85 per cent of all casualties, injured women and girls are particularly affected later in life, when it comes to accessing assistance for victims.

Stockpile destruction

Despite the rising toll from landmines, progress has been made on destroying landmine stockpiles, the Monitor’s researchers insisted.

They pointed to the fact that since 1999, more than 30 countries have cleared all mined areas on their territory, most recently Chile and the United Kingdom.

Some 94 States Parties have now reported the destruction of more than 55 million anti-personnel mines since the Mine Ban Treaty became international law in 1999, including more than 106,500 mines destroyed in 2020.

In addition, Sri Lanka is the latest State to have completed destruction of its stockpile in 2021.

Contaminated land

Challenges remain, however, as at least 60 countries and other areas are known to be contaminated by anti-personnel mines, including 33 of the treaty’s 164 State Parties.

“Many States Parties will not meet the aspirational target of achieving clearance by the end of 2025,” said Ruth Bottomley, Landmine Monitor contributing editor, adding that although COVID-19-related restrictions had contributed to some “uncertainty” over deadlines, a few States had also been making “slow progress” prior to the pandemic.

At a community level, to respond to the interruptions in awareness-raising caused by pandemic movement restrictions, the report noted that many countries had successfully implemented and expanded digital and online methods to deliver risk education and save lives.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Sudan: UN Expert Deplores Deadly Military Response To Protests

A UN human rights expert today expressed alarm at the ongoing violent repression of peaceful demonstrations in Sudan, and the excessive use of force against those protesting the military coup d’état of 25 October... More>>

World Meteorological Organization: State Of Climate In 2021: Extreme Events And Major Impacts
Record atmospheric greenhouse gas concentrations and associated accumulated heat have propelled the planet into uncharted territory, with far-reaching repercussions for current and future generations, according to the World Meteorological Organization...More>>


Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat: PIF Secretary General Welcomes Climate Commitments By Australia, New Zealand Heading Into COP26

As COP26 begins today in Glasgow, the Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF), Mr Henry Puna has commended the Prime Ministers of Australia and New Zealand for their latest climate announcements towards the collective Blue Pacific effort to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees...
More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


COP26: Enough Of ‘Treating Nature Like A Toilet’ – Guterres Brings Stark Call For Climate Action To Glasgow
As the World Leaders Summit opened on day two of COP26, UN chief António Guterres sent a stark message to the international community. “We are digging our own graves”, he said, referring to the addiction to fossil fuels which threatens to push humanity and the planet, to the brink, through unsustainable global heating... More>>


Climate: ‘Vague’ Net Zero Promises Not Enough: Planet Still On Track For Catastrophic Heating, UN Report Warns

New and updated commitments made ahead of the pivotal climate conference COP26 in the past months are a positive step forward, but the world remains on track for a dangerous global temperature rise of at least 2.7°C this century even if fully met, a new report by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) has warned... More>>

Pacific: Young Climate Leaders Call For Urgent Climate Action Ahead Of COP26

Eight Pacific Young Climate Leaders shared their experiences of climate resilience and activism in an inaugural dialogue with the Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General, Mr Henry Puna on 21 October 2021... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 