World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Real Climate Change Candor Or More Dissimulation

Friday, 12 November 2021, 8:27 pm
Press Release: CounterCurrents.org

by Irwin Jerome

COP 26 in Glasgow, Scotland is where the petal should hit the metal and all the foot-dragging must stop, but it won’t. “Just follow the money!”, as the old saying goes. In this case follow Mark Carney, former Governor of the Bank of Canada and Bank of England, and current Vice Chair and Head of Transition Investments of Brookfield, a monster corporate private equity firm with vast assets in real estate, renewable power, public global infrastructure and private equity. Carney now leads the Glasgow Financial Alliance (GFANZ), that represents over 300 private financial global institutions in banking, asset management, ownership, insurance, investment and data processing who are responsible for so-called “NET” Zero Emissions, an umbrella organization that requires all its members to follow the criteria of the UN’s ‘Race to Zero’.

But it’s at this point, in reference to clear, verifiable, ‘NET’ Zero target emissions, compared to balance sheet figures, where World Climate Crisis Activists, like Greta Thunberg, say this is where all “the Blah, Blah, Blah” always begins regarding continued fossil fuel expansion rather than genuine reduction in the world and a true lowering of actual emissions in absolute terms that only renewable energy sources can bring about. Otherwise it’s jus more of the same old yadah-yadah-yadah manipulated and adjusted facts, figures and metrics that fossil fuel proponents forever use to play the age-old ‘How to lie with statistics’ game.

The much-touted concept of ‘Net Zero’, given so much currency at COP26, was simply so much more vacuous doublespeak that simply kicks the ‘No Fossil Fuel’ can down the road to future generations. It’s nothing more than pure Fossil Fuel doublespeak. There is no more room for ducking and weaving around the real hard questions of the actual limits of ‘numerical off-sets’ and ‘absolute’ emissions.

But the proof is always in the pudding, as the old saying goes. Watch what Carney’s 300 private financial global institutions ultimately will do with the 130 trillion dollar assets they collectively have under management between themselves that represents more than one-third the world’s investible capital. Especially when Carney’s umbrella organization requires all its alliance members to follow the criteria of the UN’s ‘Race to Zero’ which doesn’t even mention fossil fuels.

At the opening of COP 26 it was made patently clear by Bolivian President Luis Arce that another form of colonialization, albeit even some new form of green colonialism, isn’t the solution called for short of the earth’s current civilization model moving towards a radically alternative one. The implied suggestion being that whatever new civilizational model is to be created it must somehow be a much more indigenously-based one.

Beyond COP26, the hope for every human being, every non-human being, as well as for our Mother Earth and Father Sky is that whatever deceit, falsification and duplicity is used by the fossil fuel proponents among these financial global institutions to conceal their true thoughts, character and pretense, their impulses ultimately will be outweighed by some much more welcomed genuine candor and good faith.

One immediate step that can easily be done, and must be done, is that every nation should and must take in this direction is to immediately create the cabinet-level position of a Minister of Indigenous Climate Crisis, with decision-making powers, held by a rotating list of their nation’s aboriginal elders, to help provide the necessary knowledge and wisdom needed to undertake such a new, indigenously-based, civilizational model for the world.

Originally published here.

Jerome Irwin is a Canadian-American freelance writer and author of the book, “The Wild Gentle Ones; A Turtle Island Odyssey” (www.turtle-island-odyssey.com), a spiritual odyssey among the native peoples of North America that has led to numerous articles pertaining to: Ireland’s Fenian Movement; native peoples Dakota Access Pipeline Resistance Movement; AIPAC, Israel & the U.S. Congress anti-BDS Movement; the historic Battle for Palestine & Siege of Gaza, as well as; the many violations constantly being waged by industrial-corporate-military-propaganda interests against the World’s Indigenous Soul. Irwin’s long ago experiences as a Volunteer in Service to America, continue to inspire and inform Irwin of so many on-going problems of environmental degradation and unsustainability caused by a host of environmental-ecological-spiritual-political issues that exist between the conflicting world philosophies of indigenous and non-indigenous peoples that he attempts to pass on to others through his writings.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from CounterCurrents.org on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


UNFCCC: COP26 President Daily Media Statement And Latest Announcements - 11 November

The UK today pledged £27.5m of new funding for the new Urban Climate Action Programme (UCAP) to support cities targeting net zero. The programme, funded through International Climate Finance, will support cities across Africa, Asia and Latin America...
More>>

Sudan: UN Expert Deplores Deadly Military Response To Protests

A UN human rights expert today expressed alarm at the ongoing violent repression of peaceful demonstrations in Sudan, and the excessive use of force against those protesting the military coup d’état of 25 October... More>>

World Meteorological Organization: State Of Climate In 2021: Extreme Events And Major Impacts
Record atmospheric greenhouse gas concentrations and associated accumulated heat have propelled the planet into uncharted territory, with far-reaching repercussions for current and future generations, according to the World Meteorological Organization...More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


COP26: Enough Of ‘Treating Nature Like A Toilet’ – Guterres Brings Stark Call For Climate Action To Glasgow
As the World Leaders Summit opened on day two of COP26, UN chief António Guterres sent a stark message to the international community. “We are digging our own graves”, he said, referring to the addiction to fossil fuels which threatens to push humanity and the planet, to the brink, through unsustainable global heating... More>>


Climate: ‘Vague’ Net Zero Promises Not Enough: Planet Still On Track For Catastrophic Heating, UN Report Warns

New and updated commitments made ahead of the pivotal climate conference COP26 in the past months are a positive step forward, but the world remains on track for a dangerous global temperature rise of at least 2.7°C this century even if fully met, a new report by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) has warned... More>>

Pacific: Young Climate Leaders Call For Urgent Climate Action Ahead Of COP26

Eight Pacific Young Climate Leaders shared their experiences of climate resilience and activism in an inaugural dialogue with the Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General, Mr Henry Puna on 21 October 2021... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 