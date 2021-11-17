Climate Change In Manipur In Context Of COP 26 Of UNFCCC

Resolution of the Consultation on Climate Change in Manipur in context of COP 26 of UNFCCC

The participants of the consultation on “Climate Change in Manipur in context of COP 26 of UNFCCC”, organized by the Centre for Research and Advocacy, Manipur and the Youth Forum for Human Rights in Manipur at the Manipur Press Club on 8 November 2021, hereby:

Express deep concern with the worsening Climate Change impacts in Manipur: viz, record high temperatures, unpredictable flood, drought, diseases, crop failure, drying of water sources, biodiversity loss etc, that unleashed suffering, livelihood loss, displacement among indigenous communities.

Noted the Inter-Governmental Panel on Climate Change report of 2021 that reported alarming impacts of climate change, rapid temperature rise, increased in disasters, biodiversity loss, rapid sea level rises etc.

Alarmed with unsustainable development processes in Manipur amidst India’s neoliberal development targeting peoples’ land, forest, water and resources. Mega dams, mining, oil exploration, roads, railways, transmission lines pursued as part of India’s Act East Policy worsened land loss and climate change.

Express concern that large dams such as 66 MW Loktak Downstream Project, 190 MW Pabram Dam, 70 MW Nungleiband dam etc will destroy forest, agriculture land and threaten indigenous peoples livelihood, culture and identity while deepening climate crisis and impacts on indigenous peoples’ rights.

Concerned with increased land grabbing in mega infrastructure projects, Trans Asian Railway and Asian Highway projects, Imphal Town Ring Road etc, that will cause destroy agriculture land and forest areas.

Considered with increased financing by the Asian Development Bank, World Bank, JICA etc in energy, infrastructure project with climate change and human rights implications.

Concerned with the push for palm oil and large dams in Manipur to increase forest cover and as renewable energy as part of India’s Intended Nationally Determined Contributions (INDC) to the UNFCCC.

Condemn the false climate change solutions pursued in Manipur and efforts of corporate bodies trying to seek profit by plundering natural resources of Manipur. The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation tried to seek carbon credits and profits from its controversial 105 MW Loktak Hydroelectric Project in Manipur from the CDM of UNFCCC despite violations.

Concerned that countries used the COP26 of UNFCCC to craft neoliberal policies through false climate solutions like Net Zero Emissions, carbon trades, carbon sequestration etc to respond to climate crisis. The COP 26 will reinforce business as usual for corporations to profit by exploiting nature and people.

Hereby Resolved that

1) The Government of India, corporations and international financial institutions should protect and promote indigenous peoples self-determined rights over their land and resources and should take their free, prior and informed consent before targeting their land and resources.

2) All MoUs for mega dams, oil exploration, mining, agri-business (viz. Palm Oil) pursued without their consent should be revoked for possible adverse impacts on environment, people and climate in Manipur. The MOUs granted to Roukela Private Ltd, Sarvesh Refractories, Gulf Natural Resources for mining and to Jubilant Oil and Gas Pvt Ltd and to Oil India Limited for oil exploration in Manipur should be revoked.

3) All neoliberal policies, such as Manipur Hydro Power Policy, 2012, North East hydrocarbon vision 2030, Manipur Loktak Lake Protection Act, 2006, the Mining and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill 2015 etc that facilitated the plunder of peoples’ land and resources should be repealed.

4) Dam building companies, viz, National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) should stop building 66 MW Loktak Downstream Hydroelectric project and other dams that will destroy forest, agriculture land, river and peoples’ livelihood. All MoUs with NHPC and NEEPCO for dams should be revoked.

5) The Government should review and rescind its plan to promote palm oil in Manipur and North East given its documented adverse impacts on people, environment and climate in Mizoram, Indonesia, Malaysia etc.

6) The government should stop counting mega dams and palm oil as renewable energy and as solutions for climate change, in its effort to fulfil its INDC.

7) International Financial Institutions and corporates should stop financing unsustainable development projects and false climate solutions with social, environment and climate impacts. Climate finance should desist funding social and environmentally damaging projects.

8) We reject all false climate change solutions that violate indigenous peoples’ human right and their self-determination over their land and resources.

9) All climate change mitigation and adaptation related policies should ensure compliance with indigenous peoples’ rights as per UN Declaration on Indigenous Peoples Rights, 2007.

10) COP 26 of UNFCCC should desist from any decisions that serve corporate bodies interest for profiting by plundering peoples land and resources.

11) Indigenous peoples’ traditional sustainable management of land and natural resources, including role of women, youths etc and their low consumption and carbon oriented way of life must be promoted in all development decision making processes that can affect their land, lives and future.

12) The Manipur State Action Plan on Climate Change and other climate policies should be reviewed to ensure its compliance with human rights and sustainable development goals in its implementation.#

