World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Cambodia: Rong Chhun Praises “Solidarity Between Workers”

Wednesday, 17 November 2021, 7:06 am
Press Release: ITUC

Rong Chhun has thanked the ITUC and everyone who showed him solidarity during his detention, and he has called on workers and unions to keep up the pressure on the Cambodian government.

The president of the Cambodian Confederation of Unions (CCU) was freed from prison on 11 November 2021 along with fellow labour rights advocates Sar Kanika and Ton Nimol.

“Freedom and human rights have been deteriorating in Cambodia for the past five years with the dissolution of opposition parties and a new law making it difficult to register independent trade unions that are not under the government umbrella.

“Trade unions have lost their voice, they are in fear of expressing their opinion, and they fear being accused of inciting social disorder and being criminally charged.

“We need trade unions across the world to support each other when they come under attack like this and to put pressure on governments that violate basic rights like in Cambodia.

“I try to promote the freedom of all workers around the world, I support solidarity between workers, and I thank the ITUC for supporting this,” said Rong Chhun, speaking by video to the ITUC Human and Trade Union Rights Committee.

“This must be a start”

The Phnom Penh Appeals Court dropped the remainder of the sentences against the three activists, but they all remain on probation and face restrictions related to travel and other activities for three years.

Sharan Burrow, ITUC general secretary, said: “This is great news. I thank everyone for their solidarity, but these detentions never should have happened.

“Other global unions and the UN are on the record with serious concerns about the repression of freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association in Cambodia.

“This must be a start of something, not the end. The Cambodian government must prove its commitment to basic human rights by stopping these kinds of arrests and dropping the charges completely against these activists. They should not have a criminal record for exercising their basic freedoms.”

Rong Chhun was arrested in July 2020 for comments on Facebook about Cambodian farmers on the border losing land to Vietnam.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ITUC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN Rights Chief: Conviction Of US Journalist Symbolic Of Media Repression In Myanmar
The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on Friday urged authorities in Myanmar to immediately release all journalists who have been jailed for practicing their profession...More>>

UNFCCC: COP26 President Daily Media Statement And Latest Announcements - 11 November

The UK today pledged £27.5m of new funding for the new Urban Climate Action Programme (UCAP) to support cities targeting net zero. The programme, funded through International Climate Finance, will support cities across Africa, Asia and Latin America...
More>>

Sudan: UN Expert Deplores Deadly Military Response To Protests

A UN human rights expert today expressed alarm at the ongoing violent repression of peaceful demonstrations in Sudan, and the excessive use of force against those protesting the military coup d’état of 25 October... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


COP26: Enough Of ‘Treating Nature Like A Toilet’ – Guterres Brings Stark Call For Climate Action To Glasgow
As the World Leaders Summit opened on day two of COP26, UN chief António Guterres sent a stark message to the international community. “We are digging our own graves”, he said, referring to the addiction to fossil fuels which threatens to push humanity and the planet, to the brink, through unsustainable global heating... More>>


Climate: ‘Vague’ Net Zero Promises Not Enough: Planet Still On Track For Catastrophic Heating, UN Report Warns

New and updated commitments made ahead of the pivotal climate conference COP26 in the past months are a positive step forward, but the world remains on track for a dangerous global temperature rise of at least 2.7°C this century even if fully met, a new report by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) has warned... More>>

Pacific: Young Climate Leaders Call For Urgent Climate Action Ahead Of COP26

Eight Pacific Young Climate Leaders shared their experiences of climate resilience and activism in an inaugural dialogue with the Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General, Mr Henry Puna on 21 October 2021... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 