First-Ever Pacific Island Corruption Barometer Released Today

16 November 2021

Transparency International’s Global Corruption Barometer (GCB) is the only worldwide public survey on people’s views and experience of corruption.

In 2021, the first-ever cross Pacific Corruption Barometer was conducted in ten Pacific countries and territories. Over 6,000 people were interviewed in the Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, French Polynesia, Kiribati, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga and Vanuatu.

The result being released today is the largest, most detailed survey of corruption in the region – how people experience it, whether they feel corruption is on the rise, and what they think are the most urgent problems.

Key Findings

Corruption is frequently a problem in both government and business throughout the Pacific

Many government-business relationships lack integrity

Corrupt officials often go unpunished

Corruption in public services is common

Uneven access to public services drives corruption

Political integrity is low, particularly around elections

Sexual extortion - or sextortion - is a very concerning issue

People support their Governments’ anti corruption efforts

Citizens believe they can help stop corruption

Voices of the People

“This Pacific Corruption Barometer is a great resource for Pacific nations because it is the voices of their people.” Says Anne Tolley, Chair of Transparency International New Zealand. “There are already good anti-corruption initiatives going on in the region, and we can see how much people value their governments’ efforts. It is also a strong message about the difference that ordinary people bring to the fight against corruption.”

“Leaders across the region now have concrete data from their own citizens. We hope they build on the steps they are already taking and the commitments they have made to transparency and fairness.” adds Tolley.

New Zealand and Australia are not included.

Funding for this survey came from the New Zealand Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Trade and the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and so the focus was on countries receiving overseas development assistance.

The Global Corruption Barameter Pacific 2021 is available here. Join us this morning at 10:30 am NZDT for a webinar briefing on the Pacific Corruption Barometer.

