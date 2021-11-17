World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

China Tonghai Securities Received "Private Wealth Management Award Of Excellence" At Now TV Leadership Business Award 21

Wednesday, 17 November 2021, 8:04 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

HONG KONG, Nov 15, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - China Tonghai International Financial ("Tonghai Financial" or "The Group") is proud to announce that China Tonghai Securities ("Tonghai Securities") has won the "Private Wealth Management Award of Excellence" at Now TV Leadership Business Award 2021.

Now Business News Channel (NOW BNC) has launched the "Leadership Business Award" to recognize brand achievements in various categories including Real Estate & Property, Banking & Finance, Telecommunications & Insurance. The objective is to deepen the understanding of the brand image and achievements of the awarded brands. Awarded companies were nominated and selected by panel of Judges that were formed by Editorial & Research team of Now BNC together with representatives from financial and academic professions, which is an encouraging recognition of the company's commitment and its people's dedication to the industry.

Mr. Stacey Wong, Chief Operating and Risk Officer of Tonghai Financial attended the award ceremony and received the award on behalf of Tonghai Securities at the ceremony, said, "I am delight that our business have received such prestigious recognition. This award is an affirmation of our drive to meet customers' needs and targets in wealth management. Tonghai Financial will continue to provide our clients with not only diversified securities, insurance and investment products, but also customised and professional financial planning." Now TV Award is designed to honour the good corporate governance practice, the award ceremony also served as a platform for engagement and the exchange of successful strategies.

Sustainable growth in this ever-changing environment is indeed a challenge, our commitments in providing full-service excellence and client-focused approach propel clients forward, which are keys to our success in dealing with all types of change. In its continued drive for quality service, Tonghai Financial will take our way forward with solid brand beliefs in becoming the growth partner that helps clients take advantage of opportunities and reach their goals.

About China Tonghai International Financial Limited
China Tonghai International Financial Limited (the "Company", Stock Code: 00952.HK) is a Hong Kong based financial services group which is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The Company was publicly listed in Hong Kong in 1997 and joined the big family of Oceanwide Holdings Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 000046.SZ) in 2017. Tonghai Financial is committed to building a comprehensive, full-licensed integrated financial platform. The core businesses of the Company are brokerage business, interest income business, corporate finance business, asset management business and investments and others businesses. The Company strives to become the ideal partner for both corporate and individual investors in Hong Kong and China. The Company also offers premier one-stop financial services to its clients. The Company continued to provide capital markets services through its representative office or the wholly-owned foreign enterprise in Shenzhen, Shanghai, Shenyang, Ningbo, Dalian, Beijing, Chengdu, Hangzhou and Xiamen of the PRC and through its networks of Global Alliance Partners network and Oaklins International.

