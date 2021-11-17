World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Most Industries Will Return To Pre-pandemic Levels In 2022

Wednesday, 17 November 2021, 2:18 pm
Press Release: Economist Intelligence Unit

New report by Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) forecasts growth and key risks in seven business sectors next year 

  • EIU expects automotive and retail to continue recovering at a global level in 2022, taking demand back to 2019 levels. Tourism will fail to see a similar recovery, despite the reopening of borders.
  • Technology and politics will continue to be interlinked with the semiconductor shortage persisting, making onshoring of chip production a strategic priority for countries.
  • Supply-chain blockages will push up prices and interest rates and this will boost prospects for many financial firms in 2022, provided bad loans remain at manageable levels.
  • Many energy companies will need to undertake an urgent review of their strategies in 2022, as governments and investors ramp up pressure to cut emissions.
  • Vaccinating the world against Covid-19 (coronavirus) will remain a core priority, but healthcare systems will struggle to tackle a backlog of non-coronavirus care.

A new report from EIU forecasts growth and assesses key risks in seven business sectors for 2022, as they try to recover from the prolonged impact of the global coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. The report argues that although a recovery is now firmly underway, new risks are emerging, including climate change and higher taxes.

Ana Nicholls, Director of Industry Operations at EIU, says:

“The world will start to get back to near-normal during 2022, at least in developed countries. However, the pandemic will have lingering effects on both supply and demand, as well as prices. Governments have become more assertive, introducing taxes and regulations that will force many companies to rethink their strategy. The growing climate-change crisis will also seriously start to affect the way that companies do business, and the financing they can attract.”

While the report predicts a continuing recovery in most sectors, it also highlights five key issues that will shape these industries next year.

  1. Supply-chain disruption will make it harder for manufacturers and retailers to meet recovering demand, dampening sales forecasts for both consumer goods and automotive.
  2. This will keep many prices high and bring forward interest-rate rises. Although this could raise bad debt levels and dampen demand, some consumer companies and banks will turn higher prices to their advantage.
  3. New technologies - both digital and non-digital - will offer new opportunities, but will also attract more attention from regulators keen to ensure a level playing field. Health apps will be among those affected.
  4. Companies will need to prepare for changes in tax regulation, following a global deal to set a minimum corporate tax rate. Although this legislation may be derailed, efforts to collect taxes are increasing.
  5. Amid efforts to combat climate change, companies will come under more pressure to cut emissions and meet more standardised reporting requirements. This will affect their investment strategies, particularly in the oil and coal sectors.

EIU’s report also provides key global forecasts for each of the seven industries:

  • Global sales of new vehicles will rise by 7.5% in 2022, taking them back past 2019 levels, being led by the Asia and North America markets.
  • In 2022 growth in retail volumes will slow to 3.3% when adjusted for inflation, but sales will finally exceed 2019 levels.
  • Global energy consumption will rise by 2.2% as economies recover from the impact of the pandemic, with all types of energy, apart from nuclear power, benefitting.
  • Robust GDP growth will boost activity for banks, payment processors, insurers and fund managers in 2022, but inflation will be a major risk.
  • Global healthcare spending will rise by 4.1%, year on year, in 2022 as countries rise to the diverse challenges of coronavirus and non-coronavirus care.
  • Of 60 major telecoms markets, 16 will launch 5G services in 2022, but challenges in spectrum availability and pricing will cause delays.
  • Tourism will recover some ground as borders reopen but international arrivals will remain 30% below 2019 levels.

The full report is available to download here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Economist Intelligence Unit on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN Rights Chief: Conviction Of US Journalist Symbolic Of Media Repression In Myanmar
The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on Friday urged authorities in Myanmar to immediately release all journalists who have been jailed for practicing their profession...More>>

UNFCCC: COP26 President Daily Media Statement And Latest Announcements - 11 November

The UK today pledged £27.5m of new funding for the new Urban Climate Action Programme (UCAP) to support cities targeting net zero. The programme, funded through International Climate Finance, will support cities across Africa, Asia and Latin America...
More>>

Sudan: UN Expert Deplores Deadly Military Response To Protests

A UN human rights expert today expressed alarm at the ongoing violent repression of peaceful demonstrations in Sudan, and the excessive use of force against those protesting the military coup d’état of 25 October... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


COP26: Enough Of ‘Treating Nature Like A Toilet’ – Guterres Brings Stark Call For Climate Action To Glasgow
As the World Leaders Summit opened on day two of COP26, UN chief António Guterres sent a stark message to the international community. “We are digging our own graves”, he said, referring to the addiction to fossil fuels which threatens to push humanity and the planet, to the brink, through unsustainable global heating... More>>


Climate: ‘Vague’ Net Zero Promises Not Enough: Planet Still On Track For Catastrophic Heating, UN Report Warns

New and updated commitments made ahead of the pivotal climate conference COP26 in the past months are a positive step forward, but the world remains on track for a dangerous global temperature rise of at least 2.7°C this century even if fully met, a new report by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) has warned... More>>

Pacific: Young Climate Leaders Call For Urgent Climate Action Ahead Of COP26

Eight Pacific Young Climate Leaders shared their experiences of climate resilience and activism in an inaugural dialogue with the Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General, Mr Henry Puna on 21 October 2021... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 