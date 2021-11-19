China Tonghai Financial Awarded With "Best Cost-Effective Event" At Marketing Events Awards 2021

HONG KONG, Nov 19, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - China Tonghai International Financial ("China Tonghai Financial" or "The Group") is pleased to announce that it has taken home an impressive testament to its clearly defined marketing position and flexible marketing strategies. "Quam Derivatives Double Reward", a crossover campaign for Quam Derivatives that jointly launched by Quamnet and Direct Spot has won a distinguished award "Best Cost-Effective Event" at Marketing Events Awards 2021.

This award recognizes the event conceptualized and executed within a limited budget, which still created buzz and raised brand awareness. Judges have looked at the role and contribution of the event that drove customer engagement while being financially smart. The awarded campaign was carried out with an aim to promote Quam Derivatives, which is a Callable Bull/Bear Contracts(CBBC) and Warrant mobile trading app developed by the Group's subsidiary, Quamnet. During the campaign period, an overwhelming response was received from the general public, while the positive impression also be reflected in terms of the growing account opening request and activity of the users.

Tonghai Financial is glad to have received the accolade at one of the industry's most recognized events. The award not only demonstrate the market value of the Group, but also showing the dedication of our teams in devising and executing marketing campaigns with seamless excellence. With the objective of providing top-quality customer service and all-rounded integrated financial services, Tonghai Financial will work even harder to create unique and immersive marketing campaigns for our services to rise above the competition.

Mr. Calvin Chiu, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of China Tonghai Securities; Ms. Doris Yan, Managing Director of China Tonghai Securities; Mr. Andy Chan, Managing Director of China Tonghai Financial Media and Ms. Jane Chan, Head of Marketing & Corporate Communications of China Tonghai Financial attended the Awards Ceremony and Gala Dinner at Hotel ICON to celebrate the accomplishment.

Organized by Marketing magazine, the Marketing Events Awards recognize and honor the best of the best in Asia's event marketing, management and planning industry. The event pays tribute to creative excellence, strategic marketing, and operational precision and are judged by senior industry figures from across North Asia along with Marketing magazine's editorial board.

About China Tonghai International Financial Limited

China Tonghai International Financial Limited (the "Company", Stock Code: 00952.HK) is a Hong Kong based financial services group which is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The Company was publicly listed in Hong Kong in 1997 and joined the big family of Oceanwide Holdings Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 000046.SZ) in 2017. Tonghai Financial is committed to building a comprehensive, full-licensed integrated financial platform. The core businesses of the Company are brokerage business, interest income business, corporate finance business, asset management business and investments and others businesses. The Company strives to become the ideal partner for both corporate and individual investors in Hong Kong and China. The Company also offers premier one-stop financial services to its clients. The Company continued to provide capital markets services through its representative office or the wholly-owned foreign enterprise in Shenzhen, Shanghai, Shenyang, Ningbo, Dalian, Beijing, Chengdu, Hangzhou and Xiamen of the PRC and through its networks of Global Alliance Partners network and Oaklins International.

