World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN Experts Deplore Expulsion By Egypt Of Eritrean Family Seeking Asylum In Violation Of The Principle Of Non-refoulement

Saturday, 20 November 2021, 7:32 pm
Press Release: UN Special Procedures - Human Rights

GENEVA (19 November 2021) – UN human rights experts expressed grave concerns about the forced return of seven Eritrean asylum seekers today, including five children, from Egypt, despite the risk of enforced disappearance, torture and ill-treatment, and in violation of international human rights obligations.

“Individuals who have fled Eritrea and subsequently forcefully returned are considered as “traitors” and are often detained upon arrival to Eritrea, questioned, tortured, held in extremely punitive conditions and disappeared,” the experts said.

The asylum seekers were part of a larger group of 18 Eritreans – all members of the same family – who entered Egypt through Sudan in October 2019, and who had been detained in Egypt since then. They were denied access to legal representation, to the asylum system and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

“We are concerned that instead of being granted protection, this group of asylum seekers has been subjected to what would appear to be arbitrary detention for over two years, and forcibly repatriated to Eritrea without any individual assessment of the human rights violations they may be subjected to upon their return,” the UN experts said.

“Any repatriation process without full respect for procedural guarantees, including an individual risk assessment, violates the absolute prohibition of refoulement under international human rights, humanitarian and refugee law,” they said.

Eight other family members were returned to Eritrea on 30 October. They have not been seen since, and are believed to be held in incommunicado detention. “We are gravely concerned about the disappearance of eight Eritrean nationals who were forcefully returned by Egypt earlier in the month,” said the experts. “We call on the Eritrean authorities to provide information on their whereabouts and to immediately release them.”

Three other members of the family remain in detention in Egypt, and are also facing the risk of imminent forced repatriation to Eritrea. “This family fled Eritrea because they were afraid that the young members of the family, including the children, would be subjected to indefinite forced conscription. The indefinite national service in Eritrea is linked to serious human rights violations, including forced labour, torture and inhuman or degrading treatment, and sexual violence.

“In this case, the circumstances strongly indicated there may be significant risks to this family if returned to the country of origin, which should have been appropriately evaluated and taken into account by the Egyptian authorities. If this group of Eritreans are subjected to human rights violations at their return to Eritrea, Egypt will be complicit.

“We urge the Government of Egypt to immediately halt the deportation of the three Eritrean asylum seekers who remain in detention, and to review its policy of expelling Eritrean nationals without conducting any assessment of the risks, and despite the substantial risks of arbitrary detention, enforced disappearance, torture and ill-treatment in Eritrea,” the experts said. “We call on Eritrea to respect the rights of Eritrean returnees, and immediately release this family, as well as all other returned Eritrean asylum seekers reportedly held in arbitrary detention” - they added.

The experts have conveyed their concerns to the Egyptian Government on the forced repatriation of Eritreans.

 

The UN experts: Mr. Mohamed Abdelsalam Babiker, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Eritrea; Mr. Nils Melzer, Special Rapporteur on Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment; Ms. Elina Steinerte (Chair-Rapporteur), Ms. Miriam Estrada-Castillo (Vice-Chair), Ms. Leigh Toomey, Mr. Mumba Malila, and Ms. Priya Gopalan, Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, Mr. Felipe González Morales, Special Rapporteur on the human rights of migrants, And Ms. Ms. Tlaleng Mofokeng, Special Rapporteur on the right to physical and mental health.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN Special Procedures - Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Ethiopia: Mass Arbitrary Arrests Target Tigrayans, Says UN Rights Office

Over the past week, mass arrests of people reportedly of Tigrayan origin have continued in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa and elsewhere, the UN rights office said on Tuesday. The alert from the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) comes as the World Food Programme (WFP) described the aid situation for vulnerable people in Tigray as “hand-to-mouth”... More>>

Economist Intelligence Unit: Most Industries Will Return To Pre-pandemic Levels In 2022
A new report from EIU forecasts growth and assesses key risks in seven business sectors for 2022, as they try to recover from the prolonged impact of the global coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. The report argues that although a recovery is now firmly underway, new risks are emerging, including climate change and higher taxes...More>>


Oxfam: Pfizer, BioNTech And Moderna Making US$1,000 Profit Every Second While World’s Poorest Remain Largely Unvaccinated

New figures from the Peoples Vaccine Alliance reveal that the companies behind two of the most successful COVID vaccines – Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna – are making combined profits of US$65,000 (NZ$92,000) every minute. The figures based on the latest company reports are released as CEOs from pharmaceutical industry meet for the annual STAT summit...
More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs


COP26: Enough Of ‘Treating Nature Like A Toilet’ – Guterres Brings Stark Call For Climate Action To Glasgow
As the World Leaders Summit opened on day two of COP26, UN chief António Guterres sent a stark message to the international community. “We are digging our own graves”, he said, referring to the addiction to fossil fuels which threatens to push humanity and the planet, to the brink, through unsustainable global heating... More>>


Climate: ‘Vague’ Net Zero Promises Not Enough: Planet Still On Track For Catastrophic Heating, UN Report Warns

New and updated commitments made ahead of the pivotal climate conference COP26 in the past months are a positive step forward, but the world remains on track for a dangerous global temperature rise of at least 2.7°C this century even if fully met, a new report by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) has warned... More>>

Pacific: Young Climate Leaders Call For Urgent Climate Action Ahead Of COP26

Eight Pacific Young Climate Leaders shared their experiences of climate resilience and activism in an inaugural dialogue with the Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General, Mr Henry Puna on 21 October 2021... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 