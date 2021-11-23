World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

The First Ka-band Mobile Backhaul Service By Kacific Enables Mobile Operators To Provide Better Service To Customers

Tuesday, 23 November 2021, 3:32 pm
Press Release: Kacific

Singapore, 22 November 2021. Kacific Broadband Satellites has introduced the first Ka-band Mobile Backhaul service for Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and telecom operators in Southeast Asia and the Pacific. This will allow operators to extend their network’s range in remote and difficult areas and provide them with an effective way of easing congestion in high-demand urban environments.

Mobile Backhaul is part of Kacific’s FlexVNO solution set, which delivers dedicated wholesale Ka-band satellite bandwidth to telecom operators, who can then tailor it to meet their customers’ needs.

A customized offering, Mobile Backhaul is a transport network solution that connects the core network with cell sites -- the Radio Access Network (RAN) – on the mobile network. It delivers a rapidly deployable and cost-effective broadband solution with small, easy-to-install, and simple-to-maintain satellite dishes. That allows mobile operators to flexibly provide 3G and 4G coverage to end users, connecting them to any small cell or regular mobile tower.

It serves several high-value use cases for ISPs and telcos:

  • It allows operators to provide internet and 4G connectivity to end-users in remote areas by using powerful dedicated satellite broadband from the new Kacific1 satellite to connect cell towers. Operators can rapidly deploy small satellite dishes in places where it would be difficult and costly to use traditional terrestrial connectivity technologies like fibre and microwave.
  • It allows telcos to reduce congestion on their mobile networks in urban areas during peak hours, by offloading bandwidth to high-speed satellite at a competitive cost per GB, thereby flexibly meeting demand as it occurs.

To mitigate the rain fade effect on the Ka-band technology Kacific has also deployed redundant and multiple gateways, adaptive power control, adaptive modulation and coding, a common tool that uses advanced signal processing algorithms.

“Mobile Backhaul is a highly flexible, customised solution that addresses some of the most pressing challenges faced by telecom operators” says Brandon Seir, Kacific’s Chief Commercial Officer. “It allows operators to solve problems of remote connectivity, urban congestion, and efficient bandwidth utilisation by taking full advantage of FlexVNO’s, power and versatility.

“Operators can rapidly deploy small antennas and then tailor the way they utilise Kacific’s bandwidth. They have access to a full range of configuration parameters, spreading bandwidth across terminals and sites, setting preferences on services and sites and integrating it into their networks.”

Kacific’s Mobile Backhaul service was developed and tested in 2020 and has connected key operators in Asia and the Pacific. Now, Kacific has made it commercially available to all ISPs, telecom operators, and government agencies across all the countries it serves through Asia and the Pacific.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kacific on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Human Rights: China Journalist Jailed For COVID Reporting Seriously Ill, Must Be Released
UN human rights experts* today urged China to immediately release imprisoned citizen journalist and woman human rights defender Zhang Zhan on humanitarian grounds, saying her health is deteriorating rapidly and her life is in danger... More>>

CID: PNG Deadly Covid Crisis Getting Worse
People in Papua New Guinea are not getting enough Covid vaccines due to misinformation. This is causing immense stress and suffering throughout the country, says Quenelda Clegg Chair of CID’s Humanitarian Network...More>>


Sudan: Bachelet Condemns Killings Of Peaceful Protesters

At least 39 people have been killed by security forces in Sudan since the 25 October military coup, 15 of whom were reportedly shot dead on Wednesday, according to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights...
More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs


COP26: Enough Of ‘Treating Nature Like A Toilet’ – Guterres Brings Stark Call For Climate Action To Glasgow
As the World Leaders Summit opened on day two of COP26, UN chief António Guterres sent a stark message to the international community. “We are digging our own graves”, he said, referring to the addiction to fossil fuels which threatens to push humanity and the planet, to the brink, through unsustainable global heating... More>>


Climate: ‘Vague’ Net Zero Promises Not Enough: Planet Still On Track For Catastrophic Heating, UN Report Warns

New and updated commitments made ahead of the pivotal climate conference COP26 in the past months are a positive step forward, but the world remains on track for a dangerous global temperature rise of at least 2.7°C this century even if fully met, a new report by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) has warned... More>>

Pacific: Young Climate Leaders Call For Urgent Climate Action Ahead Of COP26

Eight Pacific Young Climate Leaders shared their experiences of climate resilience and activism in an inaugural dialogue with the Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General, Mr Henry Puna on 21 October 2021... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 