World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

#RatifyC190: Workers Rise Across The World To End Gender-based Violence And Harassment In The World Of Work

Thursday, 25 November 2021, 7:21 am
Press Release: ITUC

On 25 November, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, trade unions across the world will take action for the right of everyone to a world of work free from violence and harassment.

They will maintain this action for 16 days of activism, 25 November – 10 December, calling for the further ratification of ILO Convention 190.

Nine governments have ratified C190, with over 20 governments in the process of doing so.

On 25 November, the ITUC will be hosting webinars and posting information on this Facebook page. Materials can downloaded with the ITUC campaign tool kit.

Sharan Burrow, ITUC general secretary, said: “While the world has continued to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, women have endured a surge in domestic violence and gender-based violence and harassment in the world of work.

“Even before the pandemic, gender-based violence affected one in three women in their lifetime, with devastating impacts on women’s health, safety and economic independence.

“This underpins the urgency for governments across the world to #RatifyC190 and to pursue its effective implementation to end gender-based violence and harassment for millions of women workers.”

Ratification now!

ILO Convention 190 and Recommendation 206 recognise that women workers, in all their diversity, including racialised and migrant workers, young workers, workers living with disabilities or belonging to LGBTQ+ communities, are more exposed to violence and harassment as well as to the impacts of domestic violence at work.

The ITUC calls on all governments to follow the nine countries that have ratified C190: Argentina, Namibia, Somalia, Ecuador, Mauritius, Greece, Italy, Uruguay and Fiji.

Over 20 governments are in the process of ratification, with France and the UK the latest to have nearly finished the process, while Spain, South Africa, Mexico and Germany have committed to ratifying C190.

The ITUC, the global union federations and their affiliates, and civil society organisations are running campaigns in over 60 countries across the world aimed at the wide ratification of C190 and its effective implementation.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ITUC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Human Rights: China Journalist Jailed For COVID Reporting Seriously Ill, Must Be Released
UN human rights experts* today urged China to immediately release imprisoned citizen journalist and woman human rights defender Zhang Zhan on humanitarian grounds, saying her health is deteriorating rapidly and her life is in danger... More>>

CID: PNG Deadly Covid Crisis Getting Worse
People in Papua New Guinea are not getting enough Covid vaccines due to misinformation. This is causing immense stress and suffering throughout the country, says Quenelda Clegg Chair of CID’s Humanitarian Network...More>>


Sudan: Bachelet Condemns Killings Of Peaceful Protesters

At least 39 people have been killed by security forces in Sudan since the 25 October military coup, 15 of whom were reportedly shot dead on Wednesday, according to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights...
More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs

Food: Three Billion People Cannot Afford A Healthy Diet

Approximately three billion people, almost 40 per cent of the world’s population, cannot afford a healthy diet and another one billion people would join their ranks should further unpredictable events reduce incomes by one-third, the UN food agency said, launching a new report on Tuesday... More>>

COP26: Enough Of ‘Treating Nature Like A Toilet’ – Guterres Brings Stark Call For Climate Action To Glasgow
As the World Leaders Summit opened on day two of COP26, UN chief António Guterres sent a stark message to the international community. “We are digging our own graves”, he said, referring to the addiction to fossil fuels which threatens to push humanity and the planet, to the brink, through unsustainable global heating... More>>


Climate: ‘Vague’ Net Zero Promises Not Enough: Planet Still On Track For Catastrophic Heating, UN Report Warns

New and updated commitments made ahead of the pivotal climate conference COP26 in the past months are a positive step forward, but the world remains on track for a dangerous global temperature rise of at least 2.7°C this century even if fully met, a new report by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) has warned... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 