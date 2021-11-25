World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

No Quarantine Or Isolation For Kiwis Returning From The Cook Islands

Thursday, 25 November 2021, 12:57 pm
Press Release: Cook Islands Tourism Corporation

New isolation requirements for New Zealanders returning home from various countries next year do not apply to the Cook Islands. The Cook Islands travel bubble re-starts on 14 January 2022, making it still the only country that people in New Zealand will be able to travel to and from without any quarantine or self-isolation at either end of their trip.

Graeme West, General Manager of Cook Islands Tourism Corporation Australasia, emphasised that quarantine and isolation free travel between New Zealand and the Cook Islands is in place from 14 January 2022. “We are fortunate that Kiwis can come to our tropical paradise knowing they can return home without having to do any form of isolation” he said.

Vaccinated travellers only

All visitors must be aged over 12 years and be fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 test required before departure

Visitors must take a COVID-19 test no more than 72 hours before departure and show the negative result at departure and on arrival. Travel to Aitutaki is permitted, but travellers will undergo a Rapid Antigen Test before boarding their flight from Rarotonga to Aitutaki.

Contact tracing and pre-arrival forms

Visitors will be required to complete a Cook Islands contact form no more than 72 hours before departing New Zealand. To assist with tracing in the Cook Islands, travellers will be required to download the Cooksafe+ Bluetooth app as well as use their personal Cooksafe QR code card given on arrival.

FAQs for travellers can be found on www.cookislands.travel and will be updated progressively as various protocols are confirmed.

