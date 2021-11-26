World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Burkina Faso Must Immediately End Its Internet Shutdown, Not Extend It

Friday, 26 November 2021, 7:06 am
Press Release: Access Now

Access Now and the #KeepItOn coalition are demanding that the government of Burkina Faso reinstate internet access for all, and without exception.

It has now been five days since authorities shut down the internet on November 20, citing vague “public safety” and “national defence” reasons. Today, the Kaboré government has extended the blackout until November 27.

“The #KeepItOn coalition is outraged that the government of Burkina Faso shut down the internet,” said Felicia Anthonio, Campaigner and #KeepItOn Lead at Access Now. “Authorities made a bad decision earlier this week when they disconnected millions, but today’s 96-hour extension truly reflects their blatant contempt for human rights.”

The government shut down the internet as demonstrators blocked a French military convoy travelling through the city of Kaya. This appears to be the first time authorities in Burkina Faso have shut down the internet, but there is a global trend of governments interfering with connectivity during protests and civil unrest.

“More and more governments are shutting down the internet to silence dissent all across the globe,” said Marianne Díaz Hernández, #KeepItOn Fellow at Access Now. “They are afraid of the power of the people. We will not let them quash democracy.”

