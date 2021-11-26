World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

ACI World Renews Its Commitment To The Sustainable Development Of The Aviation Ecosystem At 31st WAGA

Friday, 26 November 2021, 7:12 am
Press Release: Airports Council International

Moroccan Airports Authority (ONDA) announced as the 2022 ACI Africa/World Annual General Assembly, Conference, and Exhibition host

Cancun, 25 November 2021 – Airports Council International (ACI) World has renewed its commitment to the sustainability of the aviation ecosystem and called on international and national regulators to support the airport industry in achieving its collective social, environmental, and economic sustainable development goals.

A key resolution, approved at the 31st ACI World Annual General Assembly (WAGA) and which supported the ACI World annual conference’s theme of sustainability, outlined the next steps on the sustainable development of the aviation ecosystem.

It recognized the need to promote restorative development by reducing and proactively addressing risks and increasing airports’ social and economic benefits by properly balancing them with the environmental aspects of the business.

Noting the impact of COVID-19 on the entire aviation sector and the importance of collaboration among aviation and non-aviation stakeholders, ACI World reaffirmed the industry commitment to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050; to embrace technology and innovation; to work to meet public expectations and societal values; and, to protect biodiversity and prevent wildlife trafficking.

As such, the resolution resolved to encourage airport operators to continue to develop their voluntary airport decarbonization action plans and incorporate sustainability at the core of their business strategies. Furthermore, it called on governments and stakeholders to support and work in collaboration with the airport industry to achieve its collective social, environmental, and economic sustainable development goals.

“The outcomes of the ACI Latin America and Caribbean/World Annual Assembly, Conference, and Exhibition have demonstrated the sustainability leadership of the airport industry,” said ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira. “ACI was the first global aviation organization to commit to a 2050 net zero carbon goal on 8 June 2021 and our membership reaffirmed this commitment at the 31st WAGA in Cancun, Mexico.

“ACI also supports the recent Declaration made by ministers and representatives of governments at the recent United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), which called for the wider adoption of decarbonization objectives to be agreed at the ICAO 2022 Assembly. Airports and aviation need more government commitments such as this if we are to collectively prosper and maximize our socio-economic benefits to communities worldwide. ACI will continue to call on governments and regulators to support the industry in achieving its collective social, environmental, and economic sustainable development goals. Collaboration is the way to reach these goals.”

At the conference’s closing and handover ceremony, ACI World announced that Moroccan Airports Authority (ONDA) will be the host of next year’s annual conference taking place in Marrakesh, Morocco, from 24–26 October 2022.

“Moroccan Airports Authority (ONDA) is delighted, once again, to host the next ACI Africa/World Annual General Assembly, Conference, and Exhibition in 2022. It is with great pleasure that I welcome you to Marrakech. I am convinced that this meeting will strengthen our optimism and our will for a safe and irreversible sustainable recovery,” said Mrs. Habiba LAKLALECH, CEO, ONDA.

“We look forward to working with the ACI Africa region and ONDA for the 32nd Annual ACI Africa/World Annual General Assembly, Conference, and Exhibition,” said ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira. “We have no doubt that all delegates will be warmly welcomed next year as we collectively progress on the path to sustainable recovery.”

