The Government Blockchain Association Strengthens Its Global Footprint With New Mumbai Chapter Lead

Friday, 26 November 2021, 7:27 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

The Government Blockchain Association (GBA) has appointed Sumit Kumar Gupta as the new GBA Mumbai Chapter Lead.

MUMBAI, INDIA, Nov 24, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The new GBA Chapter Lead for Mumbai, Sumit Kumar Gupta is the Chief Product Officer with Asva Labs, a platform fueling next-gen interoperable applications for DeFi developers. An IIBA Certified (CBAP) Business Analyst, he carries 14 years of experience in Capital Markets, Asset Management, Investment Banking and Regulatory/Compliance projects. Sumit has worked on multiple complex strategic initiatives and is truly a thought leader and blockchain evangelist, bringing a fresh perspective to the GBA leadership team.

Mr. Gupta believes that the blockchain ecosystem will require significant innovation to materialize its decentralized future, and he is steadfast in bringing it about. He will need this resolve as India has recently announced that they seek to ban most private cryptocurrencies in a new bill in Parliament. The government will only allow certain cryptocurrencies in order to promote their underlying blockchain technology. Mr. Gupta's determination to bring blockchain technology to the people of India, as he works alongside government, will benefit the citizens and the economy of this great nation.

The GBA leadership team is looking forward to working together with Mr. Gupta to hasten the adoption of blockchain technology in Mumbai, India.

The Government Blockchain Association (GBA) is a global business league, helping the private and public sectors to connect, communicate, and collaborate over everything blockchain.

To learn more about the GBA, or to get involved in the speedy adoption of blockchain technology, visit their website at www.gbaglobal.org

