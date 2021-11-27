World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

EUROSOLAR Awards European Solar Prize 2021/22

Saturday, 27 November 2021, 6:02 am
Press Release: EUROSOLAR

Winner projects: Concrete pathways to a Regenerative Europe

Bonn/Amsterdam. EUROSOLAR, the European Association for Renewable Energy, and EUROSOLAR Netherlands will award the European Solar Prize 2021/22 on 2 December 2021 to individuals and institutions who have made outstanding contributions of Europe-wide significance in the transition to a decentralised renewable energy supply. An international jury of experts, drawn from disciplines across science and society, has selected the winners from a large pool of excellent nominations and submissions. The Prize is a flagship program in EUROSOLAR’s Regenerative Europe Decade.

"The World Climate Conference in Glasgow did not achieve its stated goals, and the inaction clearly showed that reliance on the political arena is not well placed. Civil society, however, continues to be a source of hope,” says Dr Carol Olson, co-chair of the new Dutch section of EUROSOLAR and Lector Renewable Energy at the Inholland University of Applied Science. "The European Solar Prize, in recognizing the engagement of individuals, organizations, communities and companies in moving the energy transition forward, is more important now than ever.”

Concrete pathways to a Regenerative Europe

Prof. Peter Droege, Chairman of the Jury and President of EUROSOLAR e. V., stresses: “100% Renewable Energy – from the ground up – are the essential precondition to face the enormous challenge of stabilizing a global climate under duress from the onslaught of fossil and industrial agricultural emissions. The awarded projects are excellent examples to show how we can concretely move forward significantly into the direction of a Regenerative Europe.”

EUROSOLAR TV broadcasts award ceremony from Amsterdam

The winner projects will be presented during the award ceremony through interviews, presentations and films. Speakers are expected to include Bas Eickhout, Member of the European Parliament, and Amsterdam Alderwoman for Sustainability and Spatial Development, Marieke van Doornick. Prof. Peter Droege will moderate the event. The European Solar Prize is sponsored by the C&U Baumeister Foundation for Sustainable Technology.

EUROSOLAR TV, the video channel of EUROSOLAR, will broadcast the award ceremony on 3 December at 8:30 p.m. The link to the video will be available on the EUROSOLAR’s website: www.eurosolar.org.

The detailed programme is available online here.

About the the European Solar Prize

The European Solar Prize is a flagship program in EUROSOLAR’s Regenerative Europe Decade. It is based on a long tradition: The European Solar Prize has been awarded for 28 years by EUROSOLAR in cooperation with its national sections to municipalities, municipal companies, associations and organisations, architects, journalists and private individuals. With the award, these innovative role models and committed pioneers are brought to the attention of the public and new impulses are given for a regenerative and decentralised energy transition in Europe. The European Solar Prize is awarded independently from and in addition to the national solar prizes awarded by EUROSOLAR’s sections. The European Solar Prize is sponsored by the C&A Baumeister Foundation for Sustainable Technology.

About EUROSOLAR

EUROSOLAR, the European Association for Renewable Energy, is Europe’s leading independent and membership based non-profit organization for 100% Renewable Energy, pursuing it as the fundamental existential basis of a habitable planet. EUROSOLAR pushes for concrete political and economic action in the introduction of renewable energies. This ranges from market strategies to research and development policies, from tax policy subsidies to arms conversion with solar energy, from the contribution of solar energy to the Global South to agricultural, transport and construction policies. EUROSOLAR is the organizer of IRES, the leading scientific International Renewable Energy Storage and Systems Conference. Its global arm is the World Council for Renewable Energy.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from EUROSOLAR on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Human Rights: China Journalist Jailed For COVID Reporting Seriously Ill, Must Be Released
UN human rights experts* today urged China to immediately release imprisoned citizen journalist and woman human rights defender Zhang Zhan on humanitarian grounds, saying her health is deteriorating rapidly and her life is in danger... More>>

CID: PNG Deadly Covid Crisis Getting Worse
People in Papua New Guinea are not getting enough Covid vaccines due to misinformation. This is causing immense stress and suffering throughout the country, says Quenelda Clegg Chair of CID’s Humanitarian Network...More>>


Sudan: Bachelet Condemns Killings Of Peaceful Protesters

At least 39 people have been killed by security forces in Sudan since the 25 October military coup, 15 of whom were reportedly shot dead on Wednesday, according to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights...
More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs

Food: Three Billion People Cannot Afford A Healthy Diet

Approximately three billion people, almost 40 per cent of the world’s population, cannot afford a healthy diet and another one billion people would join their ranks should further unpredictable events reduce incomes by one-third, the UN food agency said, launching a new report on Tuesday... More>>

COP26: Enough Of ‘Treating Nature Like A Toilet’ – Guterres Brings Stark Call For Climate Action To Glasgow
As the World Leaders Summit opened on day two of COP26, UN chief António Guterres sent a stark message to the international community. “We are digging our own graves”, he said, referring to the addiction to fossil fuels which threatens to push humanity and the planet, to the brink, through unsustainable global heating... More>>


Climate: ‘Vague’ Net Zero Promises Not Enough: Planet Still On Track For Catastrophic Heating, UN Report Warns

New and updated commitments made ahead of the pivotal climate conference COP26 in the past months are a positive step forward, but the world remains on track for a dangerous global temperature rise of at least 2.7°C this century even if fully met, a new report by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) has warned... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 