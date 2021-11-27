Making History, Winning Victory: Salute To The Protesting Farmers In India!

Earlier this week, PM Narendra Modi announced that he will repeal the anti-farmer Three Farm Laws.

The welcome news came a few days before we mark a year today into India’s historic farmers’ protest – the largest in world history. On November 26, 2020, hundreds of farmers groups and unions launched the “Dilli Chalo” to oppose the contentious laws, which were passed in September 2020. The march garnered the support and participation of about 250 million people from all over the country.

In Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka, at least 100,000 people took to the streets. They were mobilized by Andhra Pradesh Vyavasaya Viritidarulu Union (APVVU), Telangala Vyavasaya Viritidarulu Union (TVVU), Kartanaka (KVVU) in alliance with many other movements as part of the struggle throughout the year.

The People’s Coalition on Food Sovereignty lauds APVVU and the millions of Indian farmers for the success of their organized militant assertion. Hundreds of thousands continued to join the actions held in the following months after the kick-off march to occupy Delhi’s borders. These include the tractor parade in January 2021, nationwide “Chakka Jam” (road blockage) in February, “black day” in May, and the Bharat Bandh (nationwide strike) last September to name a few.

The actions prompted the government to talk with the farmers’ groups, but the latter stood their ground and rejected any compromise in the 11 rounds of negotiations that took place.

They have sustained the protest remarkably no matter how arduous, braving government suppression and the COVID-19 pandemic. We remember the 700 martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the struggle.

We also commend that they will continue to uphold their six protest sites along the borders of Delhi to further promote their demands, even after the laws’ repeal.

The victory of the farmers’ protest in India is a superb illustration of the mass movement’s power – that through our firm resolve and collective action, we can reverse anti-people policies and withstand the challenging conditions and situations along the way.

However, we must understand the political circumstances behind the sudden repeal. It was but an electoral move to consolidate the votes for Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) especially in Uttar Pradesh, one of the three northern states set to hold elections early next year. Uttar Pradesh is India’s most populated state, and around 500,000 locals gathered in protest last September – one of the biggest in recent months – to oppose the Three Farm Laws.

Modi may still pursue the Three Farm Acts, perhaps in a different name or form once he and BJP secure their political hold nationwide. Our fight against the neoliberal attacks in our food systems and agriculture continues in India and even worldwide, bearing in mind the outcomes of the UN Food Systems Summit.

We should make the most out of this big win to bolster our struggle against the systemic problems in our current food systems and agriculture and advance the rights and welfare of the rural sector. Let us learn from the experience and militance of India’s farmers and continue to support each other’s cause.

Salute to the farmers’ movement in India!

LINK: https://foodsov.org/making-history-winning-victory-salute-to-the-protesting-farmers-in-india/

