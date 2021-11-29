World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

#PalestineDay: ITUC Calls On UN To Update List Of Companies Backing Illegal Settlements

Monday, 29 November 2021, 6:16 am
Press Release: ITUC

To mark the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, 29 November, the ITUC has written to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, calling on him to support the resolution to regularly update the UN database of companies operating illegally in Israeli settlements on Palestinian land.

The ITUC is also calling for a relaunching of the peace process and the recognition of Palestine as a state.

On 12 February 2020, the UN Human Rights Council published the database of 112 companies, but it has not been updated, despite resolution 31/36 requiring this and “that the Human Rights Council establish a group of independent experts, with a time-bound mandate, to report directly to the council for such a purpose”. A group of experts is yet to be appointed.

ITUC General Secretary Sharan Burrow said: “Adding and removing companies from the long-awaited database creates a necessary incentive and deterrent against engaging with Israel’s illegal settlement industry.

“It is vital that the UN Secretary-General do all that he can to ensure this update is completed and published, and that, in order to sustain the database, the group of independent experts be appointed without delay. This is not just in the interests of justice for the Palestinian people, but also of the companies on the original database that have since cut ties with illegal Israeli settlement.”

The 194th state

In the letter, the ITUC also calls on the UN to call an international peace conference in 2022 to relaunch the peace process, strongly centred on “the fulfilment of human rights for all”. The State of Palestine must also be recognised as the 194th full member of the United Nations.

“It’s nearly 75 years since Palestine was partitioned to establish the state of Israel. But the people of Palestine are still held hostage by the Israeli occupation.

“The current peace process is at a dead end, with the expansion of illegal settlements, supported by dozens of corporations, reducing the chances of the two-state solution.

“The UN must make 2022 the year that the peace process, grounded in human rights for all, restarts, and Palestine is recognised as a state, giving the Palestinian people the right to self-determination, return and security in the face of ongoing Israeli violations and crimes,” added Sharan Burrow.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ITUC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Human Rights: China Journalist Jailed For COVID Reporting Seriously Ill, Must Be Released
UN human rights experts* today urged China to immediately release imprisoned citizen journalist and woman human rights defender Zhang Zhan on humanitarian grounds, saying her health is deteriorating rapidly and her life is in danger... More>>

CID: PNG Deadly Covid Crisis Getting Worse
People in Papua New Guinea are not getting enough Covid vaccines due to misinformation. This is causing immense stress and suffering throughout the country, says Quenelda Clegg Chair of CID’s Humanitarian Network...More>>


Sudan: Bachelet Condemns Killings Of Peaceful Protesters

At least 39 people have been killed by security forces in Sudan since the 25 October military coup, 15 of whom were reportedly shot dead on Wednesday, according to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights...
More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs

Food: Three Billion People Cannot Afford A Healthy Diet

Approximately three billion people, almost 40 per cent of the world’s population, cannot afford a healthy diet and another one billion people would join their ranks should further unpredictable events reduce incomes by one-third, the UN food agency said, launching a new report on Tuesday... More>>

COP26: Enough Of ‘Treating Nature Like A Toilet’ – Guterres Brings Stark Call For Climate Action To Glasgow
As the World Leaders Summit opened on day two of COP26, UN chief António Guterres sent a stark message to the international community. “We are digging our own graves”, he said, referring to the addiction to fossil fuels which threatens to push humanity and the planet, to the brink, through unsustainable global heating... More>>


Climate: ‘Vague’ Net Zero Promises Not Enough: Planet Still On Track For Catastrophic Heating, UN Report Warns

New and updated commitments made ahead of the pivotal climate conference COP26 in the past months are a positive step forward, but the world remains on track for a dangerous global temperature rise of at least 2.7°C this century even if fully met, a new report by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) has warned... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 