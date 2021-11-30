World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

New Zealand And Fiji Navies Collaborate In Border Patrol Operation

Tuesday, 30 November 2021, 10:28 am
Press Release: New Zealand Defence Force

Royal New Zealand Navy ship HMNZS Wellington has rendezvoused with Republic of Fiji Navy Ship (RFNS) Savenaca to carry out coordinated patrols as part of the South Pacific maritime border patrol Operation Calypso.

The two ships were also able to conduct exercises to improve interoperability as they sailed from the area around Kadavu Island out into the Fiji Exclusive Economic Zone to carry out patrols.

Commanding Officer of HMNZS Wellington, Lieutenant Commander Philip Davies, said although there was no opportunity to interact with the crew at a personal level, the ships operating together provided the chance to practice communicating through various means and manoeuvring whilst in close proximity.

“These skills are important when we may be called on to assist in a response to a natural disaster. Coordinated patrols also demonstrate New Zealand’s commitment to combatting illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing in the region.”

New Zealand is one of 17 nations contributing to the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency’s efforts to prevent, deter and eliminate illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing in the region.

HMNZS Wellington covered approximately 5700 nautical miles and the Royal New Zealand Air Force P-3K2 Orion flew 23 hours in the Exclusive Economic Zones, high seas pockets and high seas corridors surrounding Fiji, Samoa, Tonga and Tuvalu during this operation, and the ship returns to New Zealand today.

Twenty-four vessels from a range of countries have been reported to the relevant authorities.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Defence Force on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Oxfam: Afghanistan Faces Multiple Crises
ActionStation, Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand, Christian World Service, Oxfam Aotearoa and World Vision New Zealand say that while Afghanistan faces chronic poverty, persistent droughts, war, the Covid-19 pandemic and an economic crisis, winter is about to bring a whole new set of challenges...More>>

AFTINET: New COVID Strain Postpones WTO Meeting

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) Ministerial Meeting scheduled for November 30-December 3 has been postponed indefinitely because the new Omicron strain of the COVID-19 virus in African countries with low vaccination rates prevents many African and other delegations from attending the meeting...
More>>


Human Rights: China Journalist Jailed For COVID Reporting Seriously Ill, Must Be Released
UN human rights experts* today urged China to immediately release imprisoned citizen journalist and woman human rights defender Zhang Zhan on humanitarian grounds, saying her health is deteriorating rapidly and her life is in danger... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs

Food: Three Billion People Cannot Afford A Healthy Diet

Approximately three billion people, almost 40 per cent of the world’s population, cannot afford a healthy diet and another one billion people would join their ranks should further unpredictable events reduce incomes by one-third, the UN food agency said, launching a new report on Tuesday... More>>

COP26: Enough Of ‘Treating Nature Like A Toilet’ – Guterres Brings Stark Call For Climate Action To Glasgow
As the World Leaders Summit opened on day two of COP26, UN chief António Guterres sent a stark message to the international community. “We are digging our own graves”, he said, referring to the addiction to fossil fuels which threatens to push humanity and the planet, to the brink, through unsustainable global heating... More>>


Climate: ‘Vague’ Net Zero Promises Not Enough: Planet Still On Track For Catastrophic Heating, UN Report Warns

New and updated commitments made ahead of the pivotal climate conference COP26 in the past months are a positive step forward, but the world remains on track for a dangerous global temperature rise of at least 2.7°C this century even if fully met, a new report by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) has warned... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 