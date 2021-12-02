World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

‘Unity’ Of Purpose And Action Needed: Guterres Tells AU-UN Conference

Thursday, 2 December 2021, 7:02 pm
Press Release: UN News

For two decades, the African Union (AU) has been “a gold standard of regional co-operation”, Secretary-General António Guterres told the fifth UN-AU Annual Conference on Wednesday in New York.

He highlighted the wide range of progress made through collaboration, from frameworks around peace, security and sustainable development, to joint missions and programmes for humanitarian operations, elections and peaceful transfers of power.

Mr. Guterres also focussed on areas critical for an inclusive, resilient and sustainable recovery on the continent, that are grounded in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the AU’s Agenda 2063, to help Africans “reap the rewards of opportunities”.

COVID recovery

The UN chief said that ending the COVID-19 pandemic would be one key to recovery, but despite the AU’s continued work and joint efforts for increased vaccine access and medical supplies, only six per cent of Africa’s population has been fully vaccinated.

Mr. Guterres called for a global plan involving all countries that can produce inoculations, including several in Africa, and threw his weight behind the World Health Organization’s (WHO) strategy to “get vaccines into the arms of 70 per cent of people, in all countries, in the first half of 2022”, underscoring the need to “continue summoning support and financing for sustainable domestic vaccine manufacturing in Africa”.

‘Drowning in debt’

Against the backdrop of a “deeply immoral and unequal” recovery, the top UN official declared that “vulnerable countries are drowning in debt”.

While developed economies are investing 28 per cent of their GDP in recovery and middle-income countries 6.5 per cent, least developed countries are investing just 1.8 per cent.

In sub-Saharan Africa, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects that cumulative economic growth per capita over the next five years will be 75 per cent less than the rest of the world.

And while vulnerable countries are counting on the re-allocation of unused Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) – a type of foreign reserve asset that are IMF defined and maintained – a massive commitment is needed for that to happen.

“The G20’s Debt Service Suspension Initiative must be extended into next year…the international debt architecture needs to be reformed once and for all and the public and private sectors…need to accelerate private investment back to pre-pandemic levels”, Mr. Guterres said.

Climate security

He observed that the progress made last month at the UN Climate Conference, COP26, is “far from enough”.

“The 1.5 degree goal is on life support” and wealthier countries need to “significantly strengthen their support” of developing countries’ efforts to adapt and shift to green economies, he said.

Citing a multi-billion dollar support package that South Africa secured with wealthier countries to shift from coal to green energy sources, the Secretary-General described this type of green coalition as “a model for the world”.

“We need all hands on deck to build these coalitions…to meet Africa’s growing energy needs while respecting our climate commitments”, Mr. Guterres added.

Support human development

From Ethiopia to Sudan and the Sahel to the Central African Republic, he noted that peace is “in dangerously short supply”.

The UN chief drew attention to the UN’s landmark Common Agenda, unveiled earlier this year, which takes a “comprehensive, holistic view of global security” and seeks to strengthen regional and sub-regional organization partnerships – with AU-UN cooperation being the most vital.

To combat economic inequalities, discrimination, marginalization and other roots of conflict, he maintained that human development must be supported – from health and education to social protection.

AU-led peace support operations also need new investment, he said, adding that he would continue to push the Security Council for a Chapter VII mandate that allows action to “restore international peace and security”, with guaranteed financing.

“This is most urgent in the Sahel and Somalia, where ongoing operations are severely constrained and face deep uncertainty with respect to funding”, he said.

“All of these challenges demand unity of purpose and unity of action”.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


WMO: Another La Niña Impacts Temperatures And Precipitation – But Not Climate Change
La Niña has developed for the second consecutive year and is expected to last into early 2022, influencing temperatures and precipitation. Despite the cooling influence of this naturally occurring climate phenomenon, temperatures in many parts of the world are expected to be above average because of the accumulated heat trapped in the atmosphere...
More>>


UN: Violations Of Palestinian Rights Puts Two-State Solution At Risk, Chief Warns
The situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, continues to pose a significant challenge to international peace and security, United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, said on Monday... More>>



Oxfam: Afghanistan Faces Multiple Crises
ActionStation, Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand, Christian World Service, Oxfam Aotearoa and World Vision New Zealand say that while Afghanistan faces chronic poverty, persistent droughts, war, the Covid-19 pandemic and an economic crisis, winter is about to bring a whole new set of challenges...More>>




World Food Programme: Millions More In Need Of Food Assistance As A Direct Result Of Conflict In Northern Ethiopia
The number of people in need of humanitarian food assistance across northern Ethiopia has grown to an estimated 9.4 million as a direct result of ongoing conflict, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) announced today... More>>


Food: Three Billion People Cannot Afford A Healthy Diet

Approximately three billion people, almost 40 per cent of the world’s population, cannot afford a healthy diet and another one billion people would join their ranks should further unpredictable events reduce incomes by one-third, the UN food agency said, launching a new report on Tuesday... More>>

COP26: Enough Of ‘Treating Nature Like A Toilet’ – Guterres Brings Stark Call For Climate Action To Glasgow
As the World Leaders Summit opened on day two of COP26, UN chief António Guterres sent a stark message to the international community. “We are digging our own graves”, he said, referring to the addiction to fossil fuels which threatens to push humanity and the planet, to the brink, through unsustainable global heating... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 