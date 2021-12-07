Mazda2 Hybrid To Be Introduced In Europe

OEM model supplied by Toyota, sales start spring 2022

HIROSHIMA, Japan, Dec 6, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation today announced that it will introduce the Mazda2 Hybrid in Europe from the spring of 2022. The Mazda2 Hybrid will be an OEM model supplied by Toyota Motor Europe, a wholly owned subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation, and will be added to the Mazda2 lineup in Europe and sold as Mazda's own brand vehicle.

The Mazda2 Hybrid offers the nimble handling of a compact car, high quality ride, a comfortable cabin and the latest safety technology. Furthermore, the model is powered by a hybrid system with an in-line three cylinder 1.5-liter engine and boasts low fuel consumption and a powerful, seamless driving experience.

Establishing a basic agreement for a business alliance in 2015, Toyota and Mazda have since been collaborating in various fields, including advanced technologies, a joint venture plant, and sales finance. The Toyota Hybrid System based model being just one of many results of the alliance. In line with our Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030 vision, Mazda will respond to environmental regulations and market needs via our Multi-solution approach and deliver optimal products to our customers.

Mazda aims to become a brand that creates special bonds with customers by offering the joy of driving and committing ourselves to preserve our beautiful earth, enrich people's lives and make a bountiful society that lifts everybody's spirits.

