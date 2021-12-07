UN Blocks Recognition Of Brutal Regimes In Myanmar And Afghanistan

The International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) has welcomed a decision by a United Nations credentials committee to postpone a decision about who will represent Afghanistan and Myanmar at the UN.

The move effectively blocks the Afghan Taliban and the Myanmar military junta from representing their countries at the UN for now.

Sharan Burrow, ITUC General Secretary, said: “We welcome this decision, for now. But this situation must be made permanent. These appalling, illegitimate regimes must be permanently, formally excluded from the UN so they are denied the legitimacy they crave.

“And the UN needs to go further. In Myanmar, the National Unity Government (NUG) is a legitimate and democratic alternative to the military regime. The UN, individual governments and regional institutions must recognise the NUG and engage with their structures for the delivery of humanitarian aid. At the same time, governments should have nothing to do with the junta and all businesses must sever any economic ties they have.

“In Afghanistan, in the absence of a legitimate government, humanitarian aid needs to be delivered through the UN system. There is no place for the Taliban regime, a gang that peddles intolerance, violence and murder.”

To support the workers and families in Myanmar who have lost their livelihoods due to strikes or other protest actions, please show your solidarity and donate through the ITUC Myanmar strike fund here and promote it on your social networks.

