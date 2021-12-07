World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN Blocks Recognition Of Brutal Regimes In Myanmar And Afghanistan

Tuesday, 7 December 2021, 7:41 am
Press Release: ITUC

The International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) has welcomed a decision by a United Nations credentials committee to postpone a decision about who will represent Afghanistan and Myanmar at the UN.

The move effectively blocks the Afghan Taliban and the Myanmar military junta from representing their countries at the UN for now.

Sharan Burrow, ITUC General Secretary, said: “We welcome this decision, for now. But this situation must be made permanent. These appalling, illegitimate regimes must be permanently, formally excluded from the UN so they are denied the legitimacy they crave.

“And the UN needs to go further. In Myanmar, the National Unity Government (NUG) is a legitimate and democratic alternative to the military regime. The UN, individual governments and regional institutions must recognise the NUG and engage with their structures for the delivery of humanitarian aid. At the same time, governments should have nothing to do with the junta and all businesses must sever any economic ties they have.

“In Afghanistan, in the absence of a legitimate government, humanitarian aid needs to be delivered through the UN system. There is no place for the Taliban regime, a gang that peddles intolerance, violence and murder.”

To support the workers and families in Myanmar who have lost their livelihoods due to strikes or other protest actions, please show your solidarity and donate through the ITUC Myanmar strike fund here and promote it on your social networks.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ITUC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Save The Children: World Leaders Urged To Halt Escalating Hunger Crisis
A group of 120 non-governmental organisations has joined forces in an open letter calling on world leaders to do more to halt a devastating global hunger crisis as new analysis shows the number of people likely to be in need of humanitarian aid in 2022 could rise by 17%...More>>

WMO: Another La Niña Impacts Temperatures And Precipitation – But Not Climate Change
La Niña has developed for the second consecutive year and is expected to last into early 2022, influencing temperatures and precipitation. Despite the cooling influence of this naturally occurring climate phenomenon, temperatures in many parts of the world are expected to be above average because of the accumulated heat trapped in the atmosphere...
More>>


UN: Violations Of Palestinian Rights Puts Two-State Solution At Risk, Chief Warns
The situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, continues to pose a significant challenge to international peace and security, United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, said on Monday... More>>


Oxfam: Failure To Vaccinate The World Created Perfect Breeding Ground For Omicron, Say Campaigners
Campaigners from the People’s Vaccine Alliance say the refusal of pharmaceutical companies to openly share their vaccine science and technology and the lack of action from rich countries to ensure access to vaccines globally have created the perfect breeding ground for new variants such as Omicron... More>>


World Food Programme: Millions More In Need Of Food Assistance As A Direct Result Of Conflict In Northern Ethiopia
The number of people in need of humanitarian food assistance across northern Ethiopia has grown to an estimated 9.4 million as a direct result of ongoing conflict, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) announced today... More>>


Food: Three Billion People Cannot Afford A Healthy Diet

Approximately three billion people, almost 40 per cent of the world’s population, cannot afford a healthy diet and another one billion people would join their ranks should further unpredictable events reduce incomes by one-third, the UN food agency said, launching a new report on Tuesday... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 