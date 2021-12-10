Lina Geoushy Documents The Inspiring Female Athletes Pushing Back Against Egypt’s Biased Sporting Culture

In Lina Geoushy’s latest work, commissioned by Malala Fund and 1854, she delicately documents the daily lives of Rooka and Malak, a 20-year-old Olympic gymnast: two Egyptian female athletes who emblemise strength and determination in the face of stigma and discrimination by the country’s patriarchal sporting culture.

Geoushy has little interest in fuelling false Western ideas that all Middle Eastern women are oppressed. But, “Malak and Rooka are breaking stereotypes that are ingrained in Egyptian culture,” she says, “where mixing with men and moving or exposing your body lessens your value as a woman.”

Cleopatras Scoring Change is an ode to their resilience — and to sports, more widely, as a vital part of young people’s search for identity, community, and purpose. The Malala Fund’s mission is to ensure every girl around the world has access to safe, equitable and quality education; in Geoushy’s case, she envisions an Egypt wherein sports can not only align with this, but play an important role for those who want it to.

About the Malala Fund x 1854 - Against All Odds commission

Malala Fund, in collaboration with 1854, is giving three women* photographers a £2,000 creative grant each to develop and create a new body of work that together will be used to promote inspiring stories from girls all around the world. Each month from May to August, Studio 1854 will commission one photographer to produce a major new body of work. The theme is: Against All Odds.

Read more about the commission here.

About Lina Geoushy

Lina is a photographer working across the spectrum of social documentary and portrait photography. While studying, she started combining her experience in communication & psychology to tell stories that deconstruct and question the public's perception of the prevailing power of patriarchy. Her photography is a process of intuitive connections and collaborations with people that serve to empower them, providing a platform to tell their stories.

Her work largely explores gender politics and women empowerment issues. She strives to push the boundaries through her work by exploring rarely documented communities and topics.

About Malala Fund

Malala Fund is working for a world where all girls can learn and lead.

About 1854 Media and British Journal of Photography

1854 Media is a multi-award-winning media business and global community of photographers and photography lovers.

At 1854 Media's core is British Journal of Photography, the world's longest-running photography title (est. 1854). Published monthly, the magazine takes an international, cutting-edge perspective on contemporary photography.

1854 Media’s internationally renowned photography awards include: the BJP International Photography Award, Female in Focus, a platform for under-represented female photographers, Portrait of Britain™ and Portrait of Humanity™, which celebrate diversity and are the two most viewed photographic exhibitions in history, reaching a combined audience of 50M+ people.

About Studio 1854

Studio 1854 is the award-winning visual content agency of British Journal of Photography. Drawing on its global community of photographers and other creatives, the agency produces stories for brands through photography, film and journalism.

